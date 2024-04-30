Colorado sees recent spike in antisemitic attacks

Antisemitic attacks are on the rise in Colorado. Data from the Anti-Defamation League shows last year such attacks reached their highest levels in more than four decades.

In Colorado, there were 198 antisemitic incidents last year compared with 71 in 2022. The situation is making some rabbis consider adding security at synagogues for more protection.

The Colorado Sun reporter Olivia Prenztel joined KUNC's Michael Lyle Jr. to discuss what has led to the increase in antisemitism.

Prentzel said the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel has been one contributing factor.

"The war has raised a lot of fear and anxiety for Jewish and Muslim people around the country about increased hostility and hate in the U.S.," said Prenztel. "The FBI said in an annual report that hate crimes overall increased in the U.S. last year by 7 percent. And anti-Jewish attacks were the second most reported hate crimes after anti-Black cases."

Get top headlines and KUNC reporting directly to your mailbox each week when you subscribe to In The NoCo.

Last fall, Gov. Jared Polis approved $1 million to protect places of worship from violence. The money was allocated as a direct response to the rapid rise of hate crimes across the state and is intended to help synagogues, mosques and churches increase levels of security.

Prentzel said several rabbis she's spoken with are working to ensure safety in their places of worship.

"I spoke to rabbis who are taking proactive measures to increase security in their synagogues," said Prentzel. "Some congregations are raising money specifically for that."

Prentzel said some rabbis are actually seeing a rise in people asking to learn more about Judaism as well as growth in membership.