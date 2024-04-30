CU annual Black and Gold spring football game brought crowds despite rain

The University of Colorado Buffaloes football team held its annual Black and Gold spring game Saturday at Folsom Field in Boulder.

Michael Lyle, Jr. / KUNC Grayson Ross and Sandra Berkholz, both 15 and from Boulder, attend the University of Colorado Black and Gold spring football game at Folsom Field on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

More than 45,000 fans braved a snow storm to attend last year's event. Despite this year's attendance falling to over 28,000 spectators, it still marked the second-biggest crowd for a spring game in school history. It was clear fans wouldn't allow rain and colder temperatures to prevent them from taking part in the action.

As Buffs players performed various offensive and defensive drills to the tune of hyped pregame music, several fans got a vibe that things will be much different this fall. Grayson Ross and Sandra Berkholz, both 15 years old and from Boulder, said they believe the team will win more games this season.

“We’re CU fans for life," said Ross.

"I’m just happy to be here," added Berkholz. "I love CU and I’m a diehard fan. And this place is banging out here!”

The Buffs started last season with a three-win run, then struggled to keep momentum, finishing with a 4-8 record.

CU student Ari Chayananya was watching the team’s scrimmage from the stands. He said the Buffs should be postseason bound this year.

"Definitely a bowl game," said Chayananya. "Switching conferences definitely made it a bit of an easier schedule. Not one to talk, but I would say nine to 10 wins this year."

Led by the star players quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback-wide receiver Travis Hunter, CU will compete in the Big 12 Conference this season after spending the last 13 years in the Pac-12 Conference.

Saturday's game also showed fans in Boulder are "primed" for the next chapter of Deion Sanders' coaching era.

Colorado kicks off their season against North Dakota State on Aug. 29.

