Colorado Democrats' deal with Gov. Polis could bring changes to TABOR funding

KUNC | By Michael Lyle
Published May 2, 2024 at 12:05 PM MDT
People in formal attire sit in rows of desks.
Olivia Sun
/
The Colorado Sun
Members of the House convene April 17, 2024, at the Colorado Capitol in Denver. Democratic state lawmakers recently struck a deal with Gov. Jared Polis that could make big changes to how TABOR is managed. The agreement protects two pending bills that would create a new tax write-off for families and expand the state credit for low-income earners.

Earlier this week, Democratic state lawmakers struck a deal with Gov. Jared Polis that could make big changes to how TABOR, or the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, is managed. 

The agreement protects two pending bills that would create a new tax write-off for families and expand the state credit for low-income earners. Both would tap into the state’s surplus tax revenue — something Polis strongly opposes.

The Colorado Sun editor David Krause joined KUNC's Michael Lyle, Jr. to break down the potential impacts of this deal.

"It's really an escalation of the Democratic-led legislators efforts to reimagine TABOR, which is really the darling of the conservative movement, as a vehicle for progressive policies," said Krause. "Higher earners pay more in income taxes, so they receive the most financial benefit from a blanket rate cut. So we should see the income tax rate dropped...and the sales tax is expected to drop as well."

Krause also said the deal should have enough support to pass and be signed by Polis, since both chambers are strongly controlled by the Democrats.

"But that doesn’t mean there’s (not) pushback, especially from Republicans who have been wanting to lower the sales tax but also keep sending the refunds back to residents when we have the surplus," added Krause. "Conservatives railed against other pieces of the deal, calling the dramatic expansion of tax credits an 'egregious' attack on TABOR."

Krause also said the amount of additional TABOR refunds will depend on what the state’s final revenue picture looks like. That will not be revealed until at least September, when budget officials will provide an update on the situation.

News Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR)legislative sessioncolorado democratsJared PolisColorado Republican Party
Michael Lyle
I serve as the afternoon host for KUNC’s All Things Considered. My job is to keep our listeners across Northern Colorado informed on the day’s top stories from around the communities we serve. On occasion, I switch roles and hit the streets of northern Colorado digging up human interest stories or covering a major event that’s taking place in our listening area.
