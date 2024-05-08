Northern Colorado farmers markets show off local harvests as the season opens

Spring is beginning to bloom in Northern Colorado, and naturally, that means our favorite fruits and vegetables are coming into their own as well. Farmers' markets are popping up for the season across Northern Colorado, with local growers and artisan businesses ready to show off their plenty.

Some markets have already opened, while others have plans to set up in coming weeks. Check out our list for markets near you, and maybe try out a few if you’re curious!

Farmers' Markets

Boulder Farmers' Market

Located in downtown Boulder, this market offers farm-fresh produce to the tune of live music. The second Saturday of each month, artisan and craft vendors are also invited to exhibit their wares. On Wednesday evenings, check out the market’s beer garden to enjoy local brews while shopping around.

When: Saturdays 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., now through Nov. 23; Wednesdays 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., now through Oct. 2

Where: 13th St & Canyon Blvd, Boulder

Erie Farmers' Market

Support local farmers and businesses at this weekly market. On the last Thursday of every month, check out the vintage car show as well.

When: Thursdays 5 to 8 p.m., May 9 to Sept. 26

Where: Briggs Street between Wells & Moffatt, Erie

Fort Collins Farmers' Market

Shop locally-grown produce plus baked goods, dairy products and more at this long-standing NoCo market.

When: Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., now through Nov. 10; Wednesdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., June 12 to Sept. 25

Where: 1001 E Harmony Rd., Fort Collins

Golden Farmers' Market

This market has offered space for local vendors to market their wares since 2002 and prides itself on helping maintain investment in Golden’s local businesses.

When: Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 1 to Oct. 5

Where: 10th Street & Illinois, Golden

Greeley Farmers' Market

Check out Greeley’s summer market in its new downtown location to meet farmers and peruse local products.

When: Saturdays 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., now through Oct. 26

Where: 7th Street between 9th and 10th Avenue, Greeley

Longmont Farmers' Market

Walk aisles of fresh fruits and vegetables or snag a snack while listening to live music at this weekly market. Children can make crafts each week in a special kids area. On the fourth Saturday of each month, artisans and craft vendors are also on site to show off their goods.

When: Saturdays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., now through Nov. 23

Where: Boulder County Fairgrounds, Longmont

Louisville Farmers' Market

Stop by Louisville’s local market to buy seasonal fruits and veggies in your neighborhood.

When: Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 11 to Oct. 19

Where: 824 Front Street, Louisville

