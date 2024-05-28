Colorado's Democratic majority celebrates steps to address state's affordable housing crisis

Last year, Colorado Democrats and Gov. Jared Polis were frustrated by the lack of progress on the state's housing crisis, mainly due to a shortage of affordable housing.

But this year was different. The Democratic majority secured what they're calling a mix of major legislative victories and modest reforms that, taken together, amount to one of the largest policy packages aimed at renters in Colorado's history.

Get top headlines and KUNC reporting directly to your mailbox each week when you subscribe to In The NoCo.

The Colorado Sun editor Larry Ryckman joined KUNC's Michael Lyle, Jr. to further discuss those major moves made during this year's legislative session.

Ryckman said one of the most significant efforts was aimed at increasing Colorado's housing supply.

"Housing Bill 1313, for instance, requires 31 local governments, mostly along the Front Range, to zone for more apartments and townhomes near transit," said Ryckman. "And other bills that are now on the governor's desk allows seniors to qualify for up to $800 in tax credits, aimed at elderly renters who don't benefit from the state's property tax break for senior homeowners."

Ryckman also spoke on how an expansion of the state's income tax credit supports those looking to become homeowners.

"House Bill 1434, which awaits the governor's signature, would more than double the state's affordable housing tax credit over the next eight years. That will allow developers to subsidize thousands of new affordable housing units using $50 million to $120 million in state tax credit," said Ryckman. "Most of the financial relief aimed at renters is restricted to low income households, including many middle class families."

Ryckman said many of the reforms received bipartisan support during the legislative session. He added that Democrats and housing activists were overall pleased with the way everyone came together to address the situation, but they're already looking ahead to next year's session to further address Colorado's housing crisis.