State wildlife officials working to increase awareness after series of elk attacks

An elk stomped a human and caused injuries early Friday for the third time in two weeks in Estes Park, prompting warnings of unprecedented elk behavior during calving season at the Rocky Mountain National Park gateway.

In the latest incident, an adult woman was walking a dog using a leash, near South St. Vrain and Stanley avenues, when an elk 20 yards away was startled. The woman tried to run behind a tree, but was knocked down by the elk and stomped and kicked repeatedly. The woman is receiving medical treatment.

The elk cow’s calf was later spotted in the area, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said.

Get top headlines and KUNC reporting directly to your mailbox each week when you subscribe to In The NoCo.

Elk, from newborn calves to massive bulls, are ubiquitous in and around Rocky Mountain National Park, and often wander through greenways and backyards throughout the gateway town. National park and state wildlife officials often warn tourists to avoid coming close to elk for photos or other interactions, but the recent incidents have happened to adults and children doing everyday activities from walking dogs to riding bikes.

“Cow elk with young calves are known to be aggressive, however, we’ve never seen a year like this,” said Jason Duetsch, area manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife. “All three attacks have been unprovoked and unfortunate accidents. We have no clear evidence to suggest these attacks were from the same animal, which underscores how uncommon the elk behavior has been.”

In one earlier incident, a 4-year-old boy was stomped repeatedly by an elk at the Stanley Park playground early Monday afternoon. The boy was taken to the hospital, treated and released. Two elk calves were hidden behind rocks nearby, which makes wildlife officers think the mama elk reacted to a perceived threat.

Aweek earlier, an 8-year-old girl on a bike was charged from 60 yards away and stomped by a cow elk. The child was treated at a hospital and released later that day.

Wildlife officers “hazed” the elk with bean bag guns and chased them from the area, and are closing trail sections or putting up aggressive animal warnings when needed.

Visitors and residents in the area should be “extra cautious” outdoors until elk calving season ends over the next few weeks, state officials said. Like black bears and moose, female elk are highly protective of newborns and may charge when humans get in between or otherwise are seen as a threat.

Lance Benzel is an editor with The Colorado Sun. His work frequently appears on-air at KUNC 91.5 FM and online at KUNC.org. Contact Lance at lancebenzel@coloradosun.com