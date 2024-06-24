© 2024
Photos: Denver celebrates 50 years of Pride

KUNC
Published June 24, 2024 at 2:33 PM MDT
A woman stands in front of a building wearing a rainbow halter top and waiving a Pride Flag while wearing heart shaped pink sunglasses and a rainbow bandana to hold her blonde-brown curls back.
Sonya Doctorian
/
KUNC
Wearing a samba headdress, Madisson Bednark (CQ) marched in the Pride Parade with the Bella Diva World Dance Studio of south Denver. The group has performed at Carnival in Rio de Janeiro.

Thousands of people crowded onto Colfax and around Denver's Civic Center Park to watch the parade and participate in the festivities for Denver's 50th anniversary of Pridefest on June 23. The vibrant celebration was not just a historical marker for organizers, but a celebration of acceptance and joy.

A man with rhinestones on his cheeks and waring beads cheers during a parade.
1 of 12  — 12 KUNC Denver Pride Parade.jpg
A spectator shouts "Work that jellyfish!" to marchers holding aloft jellyfish balloons on Colfax Avenue. Organizers estimated 100,000 attended the 50th annual Pride Parade, which included 280 entrants and 17,000 marchers.
Sonya Doctorian / KUNC
DENVER, CO: CHEER Coloradois made of men and women wearing red, blue and white cheer outfits with a large Colorado "C" performing cheerleading moves in front of buildings along Colfax.
2 of 12  — Denver Pride Parade
CHEER Colorado breaks formation during the Denver Pride Parade Sunday morning on Colfax Avenue. The cheerleaders created formations throughout 14 blocks of the parade, despite the 90-degree heat. CHEER Colorado is a volunteer-led non-profit organization that works to strengthen the Colorado LGBTQIA+ community.
Sonya Doctorian / KUNC
A woman holds up a rainbow fan as she dances down Colfax wearing rainbow makeup and sunglasses.
3 of 12  — Denver Pride Parade
DENVER, CO: Exuberant Southwest Airlines marchers spell out "Pride" during the Denver Pride Parade Sunday morning on Colfax Avenue.
Sonya Doctorian / KUNC
DENVER, CO: Denver Pride Parade Grand Marshal Christopher "Christi Layne" Sloan holds a rainbow umbrella as he rides on the trunk of a convertible down Colfax street.
4 of 12  — Denver Pride Parade
Denver Pride Parade Grand Marshal Christopher "Christi Layne" Sloan takes in the cheers of the crowd lining Colfax Avenue Sunday morning. Sloan, an LGBTQ+ activist and drag queen, applied for a permit in 1976 for the first pride parade in Denver.
Sonya Doctorian / KUNC
Denver Mayor Mike Johnston high-fives the crowd as he marches with City of Denver representatives.
5 of 12  — Denver Pride Parade
Denver Mayor Mike Johnston high-fives the crowd as he marches with City of Denver representatives. The 50th annual Denver Pride Parade was held Sunday morning on Colfax Avenue.
Sonya Doctorian / KUNC
A woman holds up a sign that reads "Gay Agenda 1. Be equal 2. Be fabulous 3. Do brunch"
6 of 12  — Denver Pride Parade
Kamilah Bugarin of Longmont attends her first Denver Pride Parade. "I loved it," she said. "It was so much fun."
Sonya Doctorian / KUNC
This is a detail shot of two people holding hands and transgender pride flags, which are pink and light blue and white
7 of 12  — Denver Pride Parade
Lucas Taylor (left) and Quinn London attended their first Denver Pride Parade. The couple carry transgender flags.
Sonya Doctorian / KUNC
Two people stand waving wearing very colorful outfits. One is dressed as the Queen of Hearts while the other is in a red fringe cowboy hat and red one piece holding rainbow fans.
8 of 12  — Denver Pride Parade
Inspired by musician Chappell Roan's fashion, Elora Probyn of Colorado Springs cheers for marchers in the Denver Pride Parade. Their friend, Megan Snyder, (left) flew in from Cleveland, OH, for the parade. She's also wearing her version of Chappell Roan style.
Sonya Doctorian / KUNC
Desirea Chambers stands wearing a rainbow halter top and head bandana in front of city hall.
9 of 12  — Denver Pride Parade
Desirea Chambers and a friend drove from Vail to attends their first Denver Pride Parade. "I frickin' love it," she said.
Sonya Doctorian / KUNC
Sam Jividen (left) and Terry Hinton wear their Pride couple socks to the Pride parade. They took the California Zephyr train from San Francisco to celebrate Sam's 38th birthday.
Sonya Doctorian / KUNC
Two men in rainbow socks stand on a sidewalk with their arms around one another.
11 of 12  — Denver Pride Parade
Sam Jividen (left) and Terry Hinton from San Francisco attended their first Denver Pride Parade. "It's awesome. I'm impressed with the scale of it," Sam said. "It rivals San Francisco's, but it's more family friendly." San Francisco's Pride festival starts next weekend, June 29.
Sonya Doctorian
This is a woman wearing a silver spangled dress, rainbow earrings and a large white feathered headdress. She is raising her hands in a dancing stance and is in front of a rainbow clad City Hall in Denver.
12 of 12  — Denver Pride Parade
Wearing a samba headdress, Madisson Bednark (CQ) marched in the Pride Parade with the Bella Diva World Dance Studio of south Denver. The group has performed at Carnival in Rio de Janeiro.
Sonya Doctorian / KUNC

The photography in this story is funded by the Reflecting Colorado Photo Desk grant. KUNC, with support from the Colorado Media Project, aims to diversify visual storytelling by showcasing the rich cultural tapestry of the Centennial State. The Photo Desk project is a step towards embracing digital innovation and fostering inclusivity in storytelling.
Tags
News Reflecting ColoradoDenver PrideFest