KUNC launches 'Reflecting Colorado' Photo Desk to enhance visual storytelling

KUNC, with support from the Colorado Media Project, is introducing the "Reflecting Colorado" Photo Desk. This initiative aims to diversify visual storytelling by showcasing the rich cultural tapestry of the Centennial State.

The "Reflecting Colorado" Photo Desk will provide a platform for BIPOC, women, and LGBTQ+ photographers in Colorado to share their perspectives. These stories will not only be featured on KUNC's website but will also be shared with news organizations across the state via the Associated Press StoryShare.

Mike Arnold, KUNC’s Chief Audience and Content Officer, highlights the importance of this initiative in today's digital landscape. "In an era where visuals play a significant role in storytelling, the 'Reflecting Colorado' Photo Desk allows us to enrich our content with diverse perspectives that truly capture the essence of our state."

Managed by Jennifer Coombes, KUNC's Managing Digital Editor, the Photo Desk project is a step towards embracing digital innovation and fostering inclusivity in storytelling. "We are excited to collaborate with photographers from across the state to share authentic narratives that resonate with our audience," says Coombes.

Tammy Terwelp, President, and CEO of KUNC and The Colorado Sound, emphasizes the station's commitment to reflecting the diversity of Colorado. "While audio reporting and storytelling remain central to KUNC's mission, initiatives like the Photo Desk allow us to expand our reach and connect with a broader audience on a different platform."

As Northern Colorado's NPR station, KUNC broadcasts on 91.5 FM and a network of stations and translators across the state, including 88.5 FM in Steamboat Springs, 90.7 FM in Breckenridge, 99.7 FM in Eagle, 90.9 FM in Vail, 88.1 FM in Dillon, and 91.9 FM in Grand County, with streaming available at kunc.org.

The Colorado Media Project, backed by The Colorado Health Foundation, The Colorado Trust, Democracy Fund, Gates Family Foundation, RootED Denver, and Rose Community Foundation, has committed significant funding to support local media and civic engagement initiatives.

