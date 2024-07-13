Summit County town is reporting an uptick in vehicle break-ins as the summer season gets underway

Some Colorado mountain towns are experiencing a summertime uptick in vehicle break-ins as the busy tourism season gets underway and the warm weather invites people to spend time outside.

In Summit County, vehicle break-ins have occurred at trailheads and in town centers, according to reports from local law enforcement agencies. But one Summit County town appears to be experiencing more vehicle break-ins than the others.

The Silverthorne Police Department reports that there have been 24 vehicle break-ins since March. Last week, the police department urged residents and visitors in a news release to lock their vehicles and secure valuables, pointing to several recent thefts.

Silverthorne communications manager Kristina Nayden said that when the weather is nicer, the town typically experiences more vehicle break-ins. Most of the vehicle break-ins this year have been “crimes of opportunity,” where the vehicle was left unlocked, she said. Money, credit cards and purses have been reported stolen.

“It is important to remember to remove all valuables from your vehicle and to keep vehicles locked,” Nayden said. “Several vehicles were physically broken into, but in most cases entry was gained to vehicles because they were left unlocked.”

In Dillon, just up the hill from Silverthorne, there has been only one reported vehicle break-in and an attempted vehicle break-in, according to Dillon Police Sgt. Craig Johnson. Several items were reported stolen in the vehicle break-in that occurred off Little Beaver Trail on July 1, Johnson said.

An attempted vehicle break-in also occurred at the Dillon Marina parking lot the same day, but no items were reported stolen, and no entry was made into the vehicle, Johnson said. Both incidents are under investigation, he said.

“When parking overnight, park your vehicles in well-lit areas and look for security cameras that are monitoring the parking lot,” Johnson said. “If you are parking at your residence, please consider installing motion sensor lights and security cameras.”

Breckenridge also reports just one recent vehicle break-in. A computer and phone were reported stolen from a vehicle parked behind a restaurant on North Main Street last month, Breckenridge Police Department administrative supervisor Colleen Goettelman said. There were reportedly no signs of forced entry into the vehicle and there are no suspects or leads.

When it comes to not falling victim to car break-ins, Goettelman said a little bit of common sense can go a long way. In the summertime, she suggested drivers should roll up their windows before parking in addition to locking their doors.

Parking in a highly trafficked area can discourage those who might think about breaking in because they’re more likely to get caught, Goettelman said. Valuables like purses, wallets and electronics should be hidden out of plain sight or, better yet, stashed in the trunk or removed from the vehicle all together, she said.

Summit County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Mike Schilling said there have not been any reported vehicle break-ins in unincorporated Summit County in the past several weeks. But, there were several vehicle break-ins at trailheads in late winter, Schilling said. So, it is important to remain vigilant and lock vehicle doors no matter the season.