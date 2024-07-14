Colorado lawmakers react to Trump assassination attempt, condemn political violence

Most Colorado lawmakers and officials are denouncing violent political rhetoric after Saturday’s attempted assassination of former President and current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. Others are casting blame.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, a gunman fired several shots at Trump from a nearby rooftop while the former President was speaking on stage Saturday evening. Trump's right ear was grazed by a bullet before Secret Service agents surrounded him and rushed him off the stage with blood running down the side of his face. Local authorities and the Trump campaign quickly confirmed the president was safe and that the gunman was shot and killed by the Secret Service. One rally attendee was killed and two others were critically wounded. The FBI identified the shooter as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.

"I’m glad to hear President Trump is doing well following this terrible act of violence. Violence is never acceptable. My thoughts are with President Trump and everyone impacted by this inexcusable act that I strongly condemn,” Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement Saturday evening after the shooting. “I thank the members of law enforcement for their swift action to ensure the safety of the former President and people in attendance.”

The shooting took place ahead of the Republican National Convention, which begins Monday and is continuing ahead as scheduled. Former President Trump will be formally named the party’s presidential nominee at the convention, although he has already secured almost all the party’s delegates.

State Sen. Mark Baisley, a Colorado delegate, arrived for the convention in Milwaukee on Sunday with lingering concerns about political violence.

“When someone actually did take a shot, then it's no longer just a concept,” Baisley told KUNC. “Everyone from the restaurant that I just ate at, to the clerk at the hotel front desk and so on, are all talking about how the security for the convention has been tripled.”

Baisley is also worried the heated political rhetoric throughout the presidential race will lead to further violence.

“The part that frightens me the most is, how many people are out there believing the rhetoric that far?” Baisley said.

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert and state Representative Matt Soper are speculating that recent anti-Trump statements from President Joe Biden and other Democrats played a role in the shooting, despite no evidence that the statements contributed to the shooter’s motives.

“I believe that much of the rhetoric from the left has escalated to this moment,” Boebert said in an interview with 9News’ Kyle Clark.

Boebert went on to refer to a recent private call with donors in which Biden said “it’s time to put Trump in a bullseye,” as reported by Politico. Aggressive political rhetoric is not new in this presidential race, however, and has come from both sides of the political spectrum.

Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers denounced political violence. "I am devastated by the deliberate assassination attempt on former President Trump this afternoon," said State House Republican Minority Leader Rose Pugliese said on social media. "Political violence is unacceptable and will never be tolerated."I am deeply grateful for our highly trained Secret Service, who ensured the former President's safety. This incident should serve as a wake-up call for Americans to seek unity and reject violent division."

There is no room for violence in our political process,” Democratic House Speaker Julie McCluskie said, also on on social media. “I commend the quick response of secret service, and I pray for President Trump’s quick recovery.”

“We are grateful President Trump is safe from this attack on him and, by extension, the electoral process,” State Senate Republicans said in a statement posted on social media by Minority Leader Paul Lundeen. “We condemn political violence in any form–it undermines democracy and has no place in America.”“Political violence is never the answer in a democracy,” Democratic Sen. John Hickenlooper said. “Hoping former President Trump recovers from this terrible attack.”

One Democrat, State Rep Steven Woodrow, received immediate backlash from across the political spectrum for a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that described the reaction to the shooting as “sympathy for the devil.” Woodrow’s X account has since been deleted.

The state Democratic Party Chair Shad Murid denounced the pos t shortly after it was published:“Spoke with Rep Woodrow - this is a regrettable tweet and @coloradodems condemn it,” Murid said. “We also condemn Lauren Boebert recklessly and dangerously blaming President Biden for today’s attack. Folks - we must commit ourselves to helping to calm our politics, not further dividing us.”