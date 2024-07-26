The Catch-Up: This week's highlights from KUNC's newscast

July 22 - July 26, 2024

Each week KUNC collects and curates some of the more important stories of the week that have aired on our daily newscast. We know how busy life can be, and that it's not always possible to get your news on our airwaves (or from streaming us right here on our website). Fill in the gaps and catch up right here. No one enjoys the feeling of missing out!

Colorado Democrats laud Biden, endorse Harris

On Sunday, President Joe Biden announced he would not seek the Democratic nomination for President and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his replacement. Gov. Jared Polis, Democratic State Party Chair Shad Murib, U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and Larimer County Democratic Party Chair Tim Kubik were among Colorado leaders to praise the president for his record and his decision to step aside for a younger generation.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris is lining up endorsements from Colorado Democrats to be the party’s presidential nominee. Gov. Polis posted his support for Harris on X within hours of President Biden’s withdrawal announcement. All of Colorado’s Democrats in Congress have endorsed her as well. The state’s delegates to the Democratic National Convention voted to endorse Harris for the nomination. Colorado has 87 delegates, just a fraction of the 4,700 who will weigh in on a new nominee.

Milk testing mandate

The state Department of Agriculture has ordered dairy farmers in Colorado to test their milk for avian flu on a weekly basis and quarantine if they test positive. The mandatory order went into effect July 22.

The virus has been spreading in Colorado’s dairy cattle and poultry flocks since last spring. There are already 40 dairies in the state under quarantine for avian flu. State officials say the commercial dairy supply remains safe.

Meanwhile, an egg-laying facility in Weld County is culling 1.8 million birds to deal with an outbreak that infected several poultry workers. Bird flu cases in cows and humans have been mild.

Judge pauses grocery mega-merger as lawsuit moves ahead

The proposed merger of Kroger and Albertsons has been halted while a Colorado lawsuit to block it proceeds. Both supermarket giants agreed to a preliminary injunction that prevents a merger until a final court ruling.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser sued to stop the merger in February. Weiser released a statement saying he's pleased with the agreement to stop the merger. The state's antitrust lawsuit argues the grocers' consolidation would hurt shoppers, workers, and suppliers.

Kroger and Albertsons said they would sell 91 stores in Colorado to ease concerns about the merger.

Platte River pursues more renewables, keeps gas in the mix

Platte River Power Authority’s 20-year plan for providing energy to northern Colorado was approved by the utility’s board this week. It's focused on a transition to carbon-free sources like solar and wind. It also includes the controversial use of natural gas-fueled turbines.

Platte River’s chief strategy officer Eddie Gutierrez said it’s not about replacing coal with gas. He said the turbines — or "aeroderivatives" — will fill in the gaps when renewable capacity is limited. He expects better technology in the future — like hydrogen or battery storage — will help the utility phase out gas.

Platte River's goal is to be 80% carbon-free by 2030.

Slow down, Boulder

David Zalubowski / AP Boulder staff recently completed a comprehensive evaluation of the city's main streets and through roads that recommends 5 to 10 mph speed reductions. Those reductions are starting this month on sections of 13 streets, including Arapaho Ave. from 9th to 6th where the speed limit will drop from 30 to 20 mph.

Boulder is reducing the speed limit on more than a dozen streets as part of its Vision Zero goal. That's the city's plan to end fatal and serious-injury crashes.

Boulder staff recently completed a comprehensive evaluation of the city's main streets and through roads that recommends 5 to 10 mph speed reductions. Those reductions are starting this month on sections of 13 streets, including Arapaho Ave from 9th to 6th where the speed limit will drop from 30 to 20 mph. You can see a map of the city’s planned speed reductions here.

Surprise retirement of a CSU football alum

Colorado State alum and rising NFL star Michael Gallup is retiring. The surprise move was widely reported Thursday. The 28-year-old played six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys as a wide receiver. He recently signed with the Las Vegas Raiders and was expected to compete for a top receiver spot.

Gallup spent two seasons in Fort Collins with the Rams before going pro. He was the No. 81 overall pick in the third round of the 2018 draft. While playing for CSU, Gallup put up some impressive numbers, including a record 100 receptions in a season.

Community rallies behind Casey’s Pond

Steamboat Springs residents are coming together to try to save the town’s only senior living community. Casey's Pond is at risk of closing its doors if it can't find a new owner and pay back a $68 million debt. The facility offers a range of services from nursing care to independent living.

CBS Colorado reports local groups met this week to organize joint fundraising efforts and reach out to lawmakers for help.

Casey’s Pond isn’t just Steamboat’s only option of its kind, it’s the only senior living community within hundreds of miles. A court-appointed nonprofit organization is managing the property and the sale.

