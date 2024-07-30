Statewide pedestrian, cyclist death rates down from previous year

Fewer people have died on Colorado’s roads in the first six months of 2024, compared with last year, when pedestrian and cyclist fatalities reached an all-time high, according to preliminary data from the Colorado Department of Transportation.

From January to June, there were 294 fatalities on roads around the state, down 9% from the same time period last year, the department said Thursday. Impairment, speed and distracted driving were the main factors that led to the crashes.

Preliminary data shows that traffic deaths fell in many areas, including pedestrians and crashes involving an impaired driver.

In the first half of 2024:



47 pedestrians died (compared with 62 in first six months of 2023)

3 bicyclists died (compared with 8 in 2023)

91 people were killed in crashes involving impaired driving (compared with 108 in 2023)

90 people who were not wearing a seatbelt died in crashes (compared with 96 in 2023)

52 motorcyclists died (down from 55 in 2023)

36 children and teens died, including those who are 19 years old and younger (down from 47 in 2023)

“While these improvements are encouraging, even one death is too many, and we still have a lot of work to reach our ultimate goal of zero fatalities on Colorado roads,” Darrell Lingk, CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety director, said Thursday in a prepared statement. “The data from the first half of 2024 shows our collective efforts are making a difference, but every driver and road user must continue to prioritize safety and make responsible choices behind the wheel every time.”

More robust law enforcement, social media safety campaigns to educate the public, and road infrastructure projects are helping to bring down the number of traffic deaths, said Sam Cole, CDOT’s safety communications manager.

The state is continuing to install rumble strips on the side of the road to keep drivers from drifting out of their lane, and installing better striping.

“It really is those low-cost, high-impact projects that are making the biggest difference,” Cole said, adding that roadway departures are a “huge contributor” to fatal crashes.

The department is also working to improve traffic flow as bottlenecks often lead to crashes, Cole said. Roundabouts also help reduce traffic crashes at intersections by about 90%, he said.

To prioritize pedestrian safety in local communities, money has been used to create more crosswalks, add lighting to alert drivers of people crossing the street and build refuge islands in the middle of wide intersections.

“We’ve really focused on our most vulnerable roadway users out there,” Cole said.

A line of vehicles waits for pedestrians to cross at an intersection in Crested Butte, Colorado on July 30, 2021. (Dean Krakel, Special to The Colorado Sun) In 2023, 720 people died in traffic crashes in Colorado, which was a slight decrease from 2022. While traffic deaths saw a slight dip, the numbers painted a grim picture for those traveling by foot or bike. In 2023, Colorado saw its highest number of pedestrian deaths since at least 2002.

The causes for the crashes aren’t easy to identify and there are several theories to explain how driver and pedestrian behaviors, vehicle size and road design all fit together.

It’s a problem not unique to Colorado — the number of pedestrians killed by drivers in the U.S. has been climbing for more than a decade and in 2022, it reached a 40-year high when more than 7,500 pedestrians were killed.

Meanwhile, in other countries of comparable weather, pedestrian and cyclist deaths have generally been declining, not rising.

“Responsible choices are essential to continue positive trends and make our roads safer for all,” Lingk said. “Many drivers understand that their behavior behind the wheel affects everyone’s safety, but it’s important to remember that no one is invincible — risky actions can cost lives in an instant.”

While the data appears promising, Pete Piccolo, the executive director of advocacy group Bicycle Colorado, expressed caution over the numbers, citing last year’s record-high numbers.

“Although we should celebrate this year-over-year progress, we must remember that the comparison point was the deadliest year in Colorado’s history for bicyclists and pedestrians — 20 bicyclists and 133 pedestrians lost their lives in traffic crashes last year,” Piccolo said.

Strategies to eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries have long been known, he said, and as they are implemented in Colorado, they seem to be working.

“The challenge before us is to accelerate the pace of implementation,” Piccolo said, “which includes increasing the amount of funds invested in making our roads safer for all users, especially bicyclists and pedestrians, who are most vulnerable.”

Olivia Prentzel is a reporter for The Colorado Sun. Her work appears frequently on-air at KUNC 91.5 FM and online at KUNC.org. Contact Olivia at oliviaprentzel@coloradosun.com.