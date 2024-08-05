How get resources for the Alexander Mountain Fire, and how you can help

This article was last updated Friday, Aug. 2 at 1 p.m.

The Alexander Mountain Fire has been roaring through Big Thompson Canyon since Monday morning. Here is a list of resources for those affected by the fire and those wanting to help.

Get notified

You can sign up for emergency alerts by email and text at NoCoAlert.org. The site also has a live map of evacuation orders and road closures.

Sign up for text alerts from your phone by texting LCEVAC to 888777.

Call the Joint Information Center with non-urgent questions at (970) 980-2500. If you have an emergency, call 911.

For more information from the field, you can follow the news at the Alexander Mountain Fire Facebook page. You can also tune into our live blog here or listen to our coverage on your local KUNC radio frequency.

Evacuation centers

If you are under an evacuation order and need a place to regroup, eat, sleep or access other aid, you can head east of the fire to Loveland or west of the fire to Estes Park. Here are the addresses:

Foundation Church, 1380 North Denver Ave, Loveland, Colo. 80537

Event Center in Estes Park, 1125 Rooftop Way, Estes Park, Colo. 80517

Animal evacuations

Large animals are being sheltered at Island Grove Regional Park in Greeley. The address is 501 N 14th Ave, Greeley, CO 80631.

You can seek care for pets from the Larimer County Humane Society by calling 970-226-3647 (option 0).

Need more aid?

Serve 6.8 is supplying evacuees with food, clothing, gatorade, hygiene items, gift cards and financial assistance at assistance centers throughout the week. Here is the schedule:

When: Friday, Aug. 2 from 3-7 p.m. Where: Foundations Church, 1380 N Denver, Loveland, Colo. 80537

When: Thursday, Aug., 10 a.m.-12 p.m.. Where: Good Shepherd Church, 3429 N Monroe Ave, Loveland, Colo. 80538

When: Friday, Aug. 2 and Saturday, Aug. 3, 2-6 p.m. Where: LifeBridge Church, 10345 Ute Hwy, Longmont, Colo. 80504

For kids and families

The Lil’ Monster’s indoor playground in Windsor will be open to the public at no charge from 9am to 7pm today. The address is 1224 Automation Drive, Unit A, Windsor, Colo. 80550.

Mental health support

If you are experiencing a mental health crisis and need urgent care, you can visit aColorado Crisis Services drop in location, or call the hotline at (844) 493-8255.

For property owners

According to its website, Larimer County will begin property damage assessments today pending safe conditions. For now property owners can call the Damage Assessment Hotline at (970) 980-2800 to update their contact information.

How to help

If you would like to offer your skills and labor to the emergency response effort, you can fill out this form. Larimer County will contact you as needed.

The American Red Cross is not accepting material donations at the time of publication, but you can donate monetarily at this link.

Serve 6.8 is accepting both monetary and physical donations. More information can be found on the organization’s website.

Tip Line

As of Friday afternoon, the Larimer County website reports that the cause of the Alexander Mountain Fire is not yet determined. If you have any information about what started the blaze, you can call the U.S. Forest Service law enforcement tip line at (303) 275-5266. Photographs and videos can be submitted via this link.