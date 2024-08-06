Tuition help and brain data protections are among hundreds of state laws taking effect Wednesday

More than 200 new state laws take effect Wednesday, including measures to lower college tuition costs, expand privacy regarding neurological data, reform law enforcement conduct rules, and reintroduce wildlife.

It’s normal for such a large number of laws to take effect at this time of year because laws passed in the spring are automatically implemented 90 days after the legislative session adjourns unless they specify otherwise or are petitioned. Many of them will not have a direct impact on most Coloradans.

A full list of new laws going into effect is available in the state’s 2024 digest of bills.



The Colorado Promise

One of the most significant new laws officially launches the Colorado Promise tax credit program that will reimburse up to two years of tuition for low-income college students. The credits will become available starting in the 2025 tax year.

“As one of the first members of my family to go to college, I want to make it possible for every aspiring student to afford higher education and achieve their dreams,” Bill sponsor Rep. Shannon Bird, D-Westminster, said. “With this law going into effect, more students will be able to complete their degree and afford the cost of college, which for too many middle-income families is unaffordable.”

To qualify, a student must have an annual household income of $90,000 or less and enroll within two years of graduating high school. The tax credits will be limited to in-state tuition at a public university, community college, or technical school. Students also have to complete at least six credits and have a minimum 2.5 GPA for the reimbursed semesters.



Law enforcement and first responder misconduct

Two measures going into effect Wednesday limit law enforcement use of “prone restraints” and prohibit first responders’ use of the term “excited delirium.”

A prone restraint is when a law enforcement officer restrains someone while they’re lying face-down on the ground. One of the laws going into effect Wednesday requires police departments to develop new policies and training around when prone restraints can be used and how to administer medical aid to subjects under such restraints.

“This is an important continuation of the police accountability work we’ve been doing at the Colorado State Capitol since the deaths of Elijah McClain and George Floyd,” Bill sponsor Rep. Leslie Herod, D-Denver, said. “Too many people in Colorado and across the country, particularly in Black and Brown communities, have lost their lives when peace officers inappropriately deploy prone restraint. This law will save lives.”

The other law bans first responders from using the term “excited delirium.” Police and paramedics used the term to classify Elijah McClain’s condition before administering a fatal dose of ketamine in 2019.

Typically, it’s been used to describe individuals who are agitated or hyperactive but critics say the term is disproportionately used to refer to Black and Latino people and to absolve law enforcement of culpability. The term was pulled from state law enforcement training documents last year.

Get top headlines and KUNC reporting directly to your mailbox each week when you subscribe to In The NoCo.

Neurological data privacy

Wearable technology that scans brain activity is becoming more common, and companies that make these devices can collect, use, and potentially sell the data they collect. That data has been largely unregulated until now.

A first-in-the-nation privacy law taking effect Wednesday adds a person’s neurological information to the list of “sensitive data” in the Colorado Privacy Act. It also compels companies to disclose how they use the data, requires them to get consumer content for using the data for identification purposew, and allows consumers to access, delete, and correct their neurological data.

Similar bills are being considered in California and Minnesota.

Wolverine reintroduction

Less than a year after the first wolves were reintroduced into the Colorado wilderness, one of the new laws kicks off the reintroduction of another alpine predator: wolverines.

The largest member of the weasel family was wiped out in Colorado in the early 20th century, and lawmakers behind the bill say reintroducing them will contribute to enhanced biodiversity and restoring the North American wolverine’s historic range.

The agriculture industry has concerns about the bill, but Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Brian Dreher said wolverines rarely attack livestock when he testified in support of the bill this spring.

“Over the last several decades since wolverine have recolonized the lower 48 states, only two documented cases have been recorded,” Dreher said.

Like Colorado’s approach to wolves, the law would require state compensation for livestock lost to wolverines. It would also direct Colorado Parks and Wildlife to conduct an environmental study and develop a reintroduction plan before any animals are released.

Other laws going into effect

One new law creates qualification requirements for county coroners. Counties with a population of 150,000 or more will need to have a coroner be certified as a death investigator or forensic pathologist be certified. It will apply to coroners elected after Nov. 5.

Portions of a law that will increase concealed carry training requirements go into effect Wednesday. They include new qualifications for firearm instructors and how they are verified by local sheriffs. The remainder of the law, which includes increased training requirements for concealed carry permit holders goes into effect next year.

Some other laws also taking effect Wednesday:

