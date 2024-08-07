Full containment of Alexander Mountain Fire is in sight

Firefighters once again held their own on the Alexander Mountain Fire with no increase in acreage overnight but another threat looms.

The National Weather Service's forecast for the burn area calls for 40% chance of thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday, increasing to 70% Thursday during the day and 80% at night.

Tuesday and Wednesday, high temperatures are expected to reach 95 degrees before a major change in the weather with the high on Thursday expected to reach 73 degrees.

While beneficial for cooling hot spots, the chance of thunderstorms increases the risk of flash flooding due to vegetation loss in the burn scar.

"Locations that are downhill and downstream from burned areas are highly susceptible to flash flooding and debris flows, especially in and near steep terrain," read Tuesday morning's fire update from the Southwest Area Incident Management Team 1 in charge of the fire.



Here is the latest information on the Alexander Mountain Fire

The below information is from the incident command team's Tuesday morning update:

Size: 9,668 acres

Containment: 74% containment

Personnel on the fire: 536

Highlights: "Firefighters continue to work on ensuring the threat of the fire growing beyond its current footprint has been reduced to the lowest level possible. In the Cedar Park community, crews will keep working on increasing containment while also addressing areas of heat that remain on the interior."

Regarding fire activity: "Smoldering with no perimeter growth is expected" Tuesday. Gusty winds may cause an increase in fire behavior later Tuesday.

Regarding weather: "Conditions will remain calm" Tuesday morning. "Light winds will increase across the fire area throughout the day. Afternoon thunderstorms are expected after 1 p.m. with lightning and increased chance of rain."

What to expect with smoke: "Light haze across the region. Ozone remains a concern until showers and storms develop. Communities in the immediate vicinity will see residual and overnight smoke impacts." The update specifically named Eden Valley, along U.S. Highway 34 to Idlewild and Drake.

Something to keep in mind: As homeowners go back to their communities, the public should observe "all forest and road closures and be mindful of emergency personnel and utility crews in the area."

Closures, evacuations and structure assessment information

The Larimer County Office of Emergency Management opened credentialing stations for property owners from the Cedar Park and Storm Mountain Communities Monday, with hours available Tuesday. If you cannot attend Tuesday, alternate options are available. For detailed information, visit the county's online information page about the process.

Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Joint Information Center is providing information about evacuation notices and road closures. The Joint Information Center can be reached at 970-980-2500.

You can also visit nocoalert.org or text LCEVAC to 888777 for the most recent updates.

What caused the Alexander Mountain Fire?

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Capt. Tim Keeton with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said. The U.S. Forest Service is overseeing that investigation, he said.

If you have information that might be helpful for that investigation, you can call the Forest Service Law Enforcement Tip Line at 303-275-5266.

If you called that line before 3 p.m. Friday, you are asked to call the line again due to a technical issue with the voicemail system.

Miles Blumhardt is a reporter for The Coloradoan. His work frequently appears on-air at KUNC 91.5 FM and online at KUNC.org. Contact Miles at milesblumhardt@coloradoan.com.