Jeff Hurd is sticking to his conservative message in Colorado's Third Congressional District race

Jeff Hurd, Republican Candidate for Colorado’s Third Congressional District, is set to face Democrat Adam Frisch this November in the General Election. Mr. Hurd spoke to KVNF about his interest in politics, his top priorities and his stance on abortion rights.

Lisa Young (KVNF Radio): Can you tell our listeners a little bit about yourself?

Jeff Hurd: Sure. I'm a Colorado native. I grew up here in Western Colorado, in Grand Junction. I’m an electric cooperative attorney, primarily working with rural communities up and down the Western Slope, trying to make life better for them and the hardworking folks, farmers, ranchers, and small business owners in this part of the state.

I'm a family man. I've got five kids. I’m raising them here in Mesa County with my wife, Barbara. She is a naturalized citizen, actually originally from communist Czechoslovakia. I’m a first-time candidate. I've never run for anything before, not even a dog catcher. But I'm running to create economic opportunities for rural Colorado.

I feel like we're being left behind, and I want to create more jobs and opportunities so that our children and our grandchildren can, if they want, stay, live, and thrive in rural Colorado.

Young: Tell us a little bit about when you got involved in politics. Were you involved early on in your life and then things evolved or is it just a recent interest based on the things that you just said?

Hurd: Well, primarily it's just seeing opportunities here in rural Colorado, just mostly through my law practice. I got to see some of the challenges that rural Colorado is facing, but also some of those opportunities as well. You know, our energy industry has been hit hard. And I see that firsthand and I see that not only in the lost jobs but also the increasing energy costs that we're facing here in Colorado. That affects everybody, from the cost of gas that you put in your car to the grocery bill that you're paying by energy costs for rural Colorado.

And so through the work that I'm doing with, you know, in the energy industry with rural co-ops. I saw an opportunity for somebody to come in and make a change that would help lower those costs, keep those jobs, and make life better for Southern and Western Colorado. And so that was the thing that primarily brought me into the race.

Young: During your campaign, who are you reaching out to, and where will your campaign be heading next?

Hurd: Well, I'm reaching out to anybody and everybody that could potentially support my race and my campaign and who has a vision for a better Colorado, a rural Colorado.

We try to be active on social media Facebook, Twitter. I'm of that age, and I'm old enough that I wasn't particularly socially active on social media. But now I recognize it's a critical way to reach out to voters. We also have newsletters that let folks know where I've been, and where I'm going to be.

So signing up online and following me on social media are great ways to see where we're heading. This last week, I was—actually, in the last 48 hours, I've been to Montrose County twice for events, and then I had an event here in Mesa County, my home county, on Friday evening. I'm going to be over in Pueblo next week.

So it's a full schedule. It is a big district, so there's a lot of traveling, a lot of miles on the Suburban. And so yeah, I encourage folks to follow me on social media, sign up for email updates and I look forward to seeing them on the campaign trail.

Young: If elected, what would be some of your top priorities and what are you talking about on the campaign trail?

Hurd: The top priorities that I hear and that I've taken in my campaign are, first and foremost, securing the border. We are a nation of immigrants, yes, but we're also a nation of laws. And I think we need to work hard to secure our borders, to stop the flow of drugs and crime coming across our borders. I mean we hear the stories that are happening in Denver. And that is, I think, something that rural Coloradans are concerned about, justifiably, are coming to rural Colorado as well.

Energy independence making sure that we grow our energy economy is something that I think most Rural Coloradans care about, and that I will definitely champion when I'm in Congress.

And last, but certainly not least, is protecting water and agriculture. Our farmers and ranchers are the bedrock of who we are as Coloradans. They contribute so much to our economy with some of the best environmentalists that we have, and they're also a core part of our identity of what it means to be Coloradans.

So border, energy, and ag and water are my top priorities.

Young: Your opponent, Adam Frisch, supports a woman's right to choose an abortion. Where do you stand on abortion rights?

Hurd: So, I'm pro-life. I do believe in exceptions. But I generally see this as an issue that should be left to the state. So, I don't believe in a one-size-fits-all solution from Washington, D.C. And I will tell you that when I'm out on the campaign trail I don't hear about the issue of abortion very much. I hear most about jobs. Energy, securing the border, protecting water, and ag. And so when I'm in Congress, those will absolutely be my priorities. And that's what I think people here care most about.

Young: Is there anything that you would like to add to today's conversation?

Hurd: I guess I would say if people are looking for a sincere, hardworking, authentic candidate, somebody who says what he believes and he's gonna work hard to make life better for your Children and grandchildren. I'd be honored to have your vote. I don't pretend to have all the answers, but I am somebody that's willing to listen and to work hard and to improve life for families and for small businesses in southern and western Colorado and folks that care about that. I'd be honored to have their vote.

