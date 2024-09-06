The Catch-Up: This week's highlights from KUNC's newscasts

September 2-6, 2024

Broncos re-up Surtain’s contract to the tune of $96M

The Denver Broncos have agreed to a record four-year deal with star cornerback Patrick Surtain II. Multiple outlets reported this week the extension is worth $96 million-dollars. Surtain is a two-time NFL Pro Bowl selection who is entering his fourth season with Denver.

The new contract will keep him in the Mile High City through 2029. The Broncos kick off the 2024 season on Sunday against the Seahawks in Seattle.

The state’s highest heights are seeing lows in visitation

Colorado’s highest peaks had a decrease in hiking traffic last season. The Aspen Times reports that last year, 260,000 people hiked fourteeners, the lowest count since 2015. The Mosquito Range, generally situated between Fairplay and Leadville, has seen a 55% decrease in hiking use since 2022.

The Colorado Fourteeners Initiative , which tracks the data, points to the closure of a popular route near Alma as one of the reasons for that steep decline.

Williams vs. state Republicans

Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP Chairman of the Colorado Republican Party Dave Williams speaks in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Feb. 8, 2024, in Washington.

The Colorado GOP continues to face a leadership crisis after a controversial party meeting last week. Lucas Brady Woods reported for KUNC that the National Republican Party might have to step in to resolve the dispute.

Party infighting has stemmed from Dave Williams’ choices as chair, including criticizing fellow Republicans who don’t support presidential nominee Donald Trump. Critics say Williams and the party gave some Republican primary candidates preferential treatment over others.

Emails and online posts from the party also attacked the LGBTQ-plus community, including a call to burn pride flags. The state GOP has called the meeting to oust Williams a "sham.”

Joss drops out of District 8 race, endorses Evans

The Libertarian candidate for northern Colorado’s 8th Congressional District, Eric Joss, dropped out of the race Tuesday and endorsed Republican candidate Gabe Evans. The move could help Evans’ chances of defeating incumbent Democratic Congresswoman Yadira Caraveo in November.

Two years ago, Caraveo won by only about 1,600 votes. Joss announced the deal with Evans at a press conference. To secure Joss’s endorsement, Evans signed a document pledging to uphold certain policies like protecting the right to bear arms and reducing the size of government.

The pledge is a variation on a collaboration announced last year between the state Republican and Libertarian parties meant to help the GOP win close races.

Does Future Legends in Windsor have a future?

Windsor's troubled Future Legends sports complex is now under receivership. A Weld District Court Judge appointed a Denver firm this week to take over the property and its finances.

The owner of Future Legends has failed to pay back over $45M in loans from an out-of-state credit union. That money has been used for construction and operation. The judge said appointing a receiver was warranted because of prolonged default and risk of damage to the property.

BizWest reports the complex is also facing multiple lawsuits in local and federal courts and liens totaling over $13M.

King Soopers trial gets underway

David Zalubowski / AP Tributes cover the temporary fence around the King Soopers grocery store in which 10 people died in a mass shooting in late March on Friday, April 23, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. The man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket in 2021 is going on trial this week.

A jury was seated and opening statements started this week in the King Soopers shooter trial . The suspect is charged with multiple counts of 1st degree murder and other offenses related to the shooting that killed 10 people at the Boulder supermarket in 2021.

Trial proceedings have been delayed because of questions about the suspect's mental competency.

Opera Galleria in Fort Collins presents: Beauty Of Blackness

A fine art show celebrating the Beauty of Blackness is on display in Fort Collins over the weekend. The exhibition at the Opera Galleria has various types of work for sale from nearly a dozen Black artists, including paintings, jewelry and sculptures.

There will be an artist reception on Friday, a fashion show on Saturday, and a book signing by the exhibit's curator on Sunday. The event is free. You can also shop for art pieces online.

