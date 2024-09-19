Wildfire burning in northern Larimer County was sparked on private property and human-caused, officials say

A wildfire that forced hundreds to evacuate their homes Monday in northwestern Larimer County was human-caused and sparked on private property, officials said Monday evening.

The Pearl fire was estimated at 138 acres with zero percent containment at about 9 p.m. Seventy-five people worked to control the fire and more were on the way, the sheriff’s office said in an update Monday evening.

Larimer County officials began to receive calls about smoke just after 11 a.m. Monday and firefighters found a fire burning about 5 miles northwest of Red Feather Lakes.

Officials believe the fire was human-caused but are continuing to investigate. The sheriff’s office declined to release further details.

Air resources, including three helicopters and three air tankers, were on scene Monday and evacuations have been ordered. An overnight evacuation center was opened for displaced people at Cache La Poudre Middle School.

“Larimer County is no stranger to wildfires. I’m grateful for the rapid response by our many regional partners working together seamlessly to protect this community,” Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen said in a statement Monday evening. “Fire can create uncertainty, especially for those with homes or property in the evacuation zones. Our hearts are with you tonight.”

The mandatory and voluntary evacuations are near Crystal Lakes, north of Black Mountain to the Wyoming state line.

Most of Larimer County is experiencing abnormally dry conditions, according to the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor.

Olivia Prentzel is a reporter for The Colorado Sun. Her work frequently appears on-air at KUNC 91.5 FM and online at KUNC.org. Contact Olivia at oliviaprentzel@coloradosun.com.