The Catch-Up: This week's highlights from KUNC's newscast

September 30 to October 4

Each week, KUNC collects and curates some of the more important stories of the week that have aired on our daily newscast.

Marijuana sales and tax collections are down in Colorado

A new economic report from the Colorado Legislative Council says the cannabis market is coming down from a pandemic surge. It’s also due to marijuana tourism trailing off as other states legalize cannabis.

In August, marijuana taxes dropped more than 40% from a high point of nearly $40 million four years earlier. The tax revenue goes toward public schools, local governments, and the state general fund. Revenue is expected to even out this fiscal year, with modest growth projected for the 2025-2026 fiscal year.

Supermarket merger goes to court

The proposed merger between Kroger and Albertsons went on trial in Denver this week. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser says the merger would hurt both workers and shoppers by cutting competition. He's also concerned it would decrease access to local produce and close stores in small communities.

Kroger and Albertsons have said the merger would impact 91 stores in Colorado. The merger is on hold pending the outcome of the trial.

JBS under scrutiny over immigrant worker living conditions

Dan Mika / BizWest The headquarters of JBS USA in Greeley. JBS is undergoing scrutiny after allegations of employee mistreatment, including at a plant in Greeley.

Members of the local Food and Commercial Workers union are calling for an investigation of JBS USA, a Greeley-based meatpacking giant. The union accuses the company of housing Haitian immigrant employees in “squalor conditions " and charging workers for job applications and transportation.

The Wall Street Journal reports the company put as many as eight workers in single motel rooms and up to 30 people in a duplex it rented.

Bet365 expands into Colorado

A U.K.-based online sports betting company is bringing nearly 1,000 jobs to northern Colorado. Gov. Jared Polis’ office says Bet365 anticipates hiring more than 300 employees in the first year at its new U.S. headquarters in downtown Denver.

Open positions at the new facility include customer service, finance, marketing and software development. Bet365 employs more than 7,000 people worldwide.

Dueling pumpkin growers vie for state heavyweight title

Brad Bledsoe of Fort Collins held the record for growing the largest pumpkin in the state, but not for long. Bledsoe broke the standing record last week with Greta, a pumpkin weighing 1,955 pounds that he grew in his backyard.

A week later, Chad New from Parker broke Bledsoe’s record with a pumpkin weighing 1,976 pounds. The battle isn’t over, however. Bledsoe is growing more pumpkins that he thinks will help him reclaim the title.

Casey’s Pond changes hands and will continue serving seniors

Northwest Colorado Health officially assumed ownership of Casey’s Pond in Steamboat Springs this week. Day-to-day operations and essential services at the senior living community will stay the same.

More than 400 local donors contributed to purchasing the facility. The city of Steamboat Springs and Routt County also dedicated funding to the sale. Yampa Valley Community Foundation is still raising funds for operating expenses.

Former Mesa County clerk sentenced for election interference

Tina Peters was ordered to serve nine years in prison this week for her attempts to interfere with the results of the 2020 election. Judge Matthew Barrett had harsh words for Peters before handing down the sentence, saying she abused her position and is a “danger to the community.”

Peters was convicted of several felony counts in August. The charges stemmed from a security breach where she tried to copy an election computer hard drive. Peters is an outspoken denier of the 2020 election results and stoked conspiracy theories about the race being stolen.

Boulder County to expand open space after buying development rights from Cemex

Hugh Carey / The Colorado Sun Cemex’s Cement Plant on June 13, 2022, near Lyons.

Boulder County Commissioners approved a $5 million purchase this week to create new open space. It greenlights a transfer of the 153-acre Dowe Flats property to the county.

Officials say the area is ideal because it has a wide range of wildlife species and connects to existing open space. The Daily Camera reports the option to purchase development rights from Cemex was set up in a 2002 deal. The deadline to buy the rights is at the end of this year.

Dowe Flats is north of Colorado 66 and adjacent to Rabbit Mountain Open Space. Cemex closed down its quarry on the land in 2022.