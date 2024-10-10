Wildlife officials and biologists are waiting to see how Colorado's bat population handles a deadly disease on the move

Colorado's bat population is staring down a formidable foe.

"There isn't a lot we can do to stop it," said Parks and Wildlife Species Conservation Manager Dan Neubaum, "This story is really going to play out based on how the bats themselves, over time, start to react to the disease and whether they cope with it or not."

Neubaum is talking about white-nose syndrome. It's been marching westward from the East Coast since its discovery in New York around early 2007. Over the last decade, it's shown up in California, Montana, New Mexico, and Washington state.

The disease was first detected in Colorado in early 2023 near La Junta. This spring, multiple bats in Boulder and Larimer Counties tested positive.

White-nose syndrome is caused by a fungus that grows on bats during hibernation. It disrupts their sleep and drains them of valuable resources.

Tanya Dewey / Colorado State University Colorado State University's Tanya Dewey says bats are important insect eaters. Their declines due to white-nose syndrome could be felt in Colorado's ecosystems and agricultural industry.

"They seek water, they seek food during a time of the year when there isn't any, and they, most often die as a result," said Tanya Dewey, an assistant professor in the biology department at Colorado State University.

The disease spreads bat-to-bat and the fungal spores that cause it can stay in the environment for years.

"There's really no meaningful way to control the fungus itself now that it's here," said Dewey.

State wildlife officials are exploring ways to manage its spread - including an experimental vaccine - but there's no guarantee these options will work.

Neubaum said Colorado has some advantages because of how long they've been preparing for the arrival of white-nose syndrome and the robust monitoring system already in place.

A Myotis volans or Long-legged bat in Colorado flies off after saying hello. Preventing the spread of white-nose syndrome is extremely difficult because of how bats move and where they roost. Going into sensitive environments like caves can do more harm than good. (Credit: Tanya Dewey)

Both Dewey and Neubaum are wondering if Colorado's bats may be more resilient because of their diversity, environment, and behavior. Bats here are thought to roost in smaller numbers in more locations, like higher elevations in cracks and cliffs. Different microclimates could be a buffer to the fungus.

The Forest Service has ordered seasonal and full closures in over a dozen caves in Colorado's White River National Forest to help mitigate the spread.

Neubaum said the public can help by keeping an eye out for sick or dead bats and reporting them to the state.

