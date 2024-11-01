Ongoing debate surrounds Colorado's election security after password updates

Colorado Gov. Jarid Polis and Secretary of State Jena Griswold say the state has completed updating all the passwords on election machines. This comes after a set of passwords for the state’s voting system were leaked online on Wednesday.

To complete the effort, eight staff members from the Department of State along with 22 state cybersecurity personnel were directed to make efforts to protect the integrity of voting. Each member of the team was background-checked and underwent the proper training. Additionally, they worked in teams and were observed by county election officials.

Griswold announced the leak on Tuesday, saying a spreadsheet posted on her office's website had a tab with partial passwords for Colorado voting machines.

Following the leak, the governor’s office says they responded quickly to safeguard the election. Secretary Griswold says she appreciates the action as protecting Colorado’s elections is a top priority.

“Colorado has countless layers of security to ensure our elections are free and fair, and every eligible voter should know their ballot will be counted as cast,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold in a press release.

On Friday, the state’s Bipartisan Election Advisory Commission met at the Denver Elections Division, where the recent issue was a topic of conversation.

Lucas Brady Woods / KUNC Election worker and Denver resident Henry McClain sorts ballots arriving at the Denver Elections Division.

"One password leak is not going to compromise the whole enchilada. It's just not right," said Denver County Clerk Paul Lopez. "You literally have to be Jason Bourne. You've got to be Mission Impossible, coming down in here with badge access, physical access, to tamper with anything."

Lopez attended the event where dozens of volunteers worked to verify signatures by eye. Between each step of the process, they weigh the ballot on a sensitive scale to make sure it all matches up. Despite an occasional irregularity with a ballot, they have not seen any major issues or problems related to the password leak.

"Rest assured that your vote is safe and will be counted and it is transparent," said Lopez. "If you have any questions whatsoever, don't go to Facebook. Don't go to Twitter. Don't believe the hype. That is a lot of misinformation. Hit up your county clerk's office."

Lucas Brady Woods / KUNC Denver County Clerk Paul Lopez in the lobby of the Denver Elections Division. Lopez advised voters to find answers to their questions and concerns at their county clerk's office rather than believe what they might see on social media platforms.

Despite efforts to calm concerns, the incident has sparked controversy about voting in Colorado. Unsurprisingly, it has also led to political backlash, with various members of the Republican Party, including presidential candidate Donald Trump, questioning the integrity of the elections in the state. Trump’s campaign is now suggesting that voting should be paused.

“The Secretary of State must immediately identify the counties affected by the security breach, notify them, direct them to halt processing of mail ballots, and prepare to re-scan all ballots,” said a letter from the Trump campaign. This process is laid out under Colorado law and would not disrupt the voting process, as counties are not permitted to disclose results until 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.”

Colorado officials say there are multiple layers of security. For instance, the passwords shared were one of two passwords needed to make changes to the voting system. On top of that, these machines can only be accessed by someone in person. The machines are stored in a secure area that needs an ID badge to access and is under around-the-clock video camera recording.

