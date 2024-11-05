Same-sex marriage and abortion measures pass, while many races remain undecided

Turnout among Coloradans was strong this election cycle with more than 2,300,000 ballots counted so far.

Despite national results favoring former President Donald Trump, Coloradans voted overwhelmingly in favor of his opponent. As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, 55% of Colorado voters marked their ballots for Kamala Harris; 43% voted for Trump.

Among the many measures on Colorado’s long ballot this year, Proposition 131, which would implement ranked-choice voting, appeared likely to fail, with the campaign conceding before final results were announced.

Ranked-choice voting has long been touted as a democratizing force by advocates on the left. Yet, the measure that would have implemented instant runoff elections for major state and federal races has been largely panned by those same groups.

In addition to establishing ranked-choice for the general election, Proposition 131 would implement a top four primary for governor, attorney general and federal congressional races, among others. This new primary process would put candidates from all parties in competition for four slots on the general election ballot — only candidates with the most primary votes would advance.

Meanwhile, two significant constitutional amendments passed. With the yes vote on Amendment 79, abortion will now become a constitutional right in Colorado. The passage of Amendment J will remove language from the constitution banning same-sex marriage.

Two controversial, closely watched animal rights measures in Denver have failed. Residents rejected an initiative that would have banned the manufacturing and sale of new fur products within city limits. The measure was backed by Pro-Animal Future, a Colorado-based animal rights group. Opponents argued that the ban would have impacted local businesses, sales tax, and Western culture.

A related ordinance from the same group that would have banned slaughterhouses in Denver also failed. It would have impacted the city’s sole meatpacking facility, located in Globeville. Opponents said the measure was too targeted and would have harmed workers.

Another animal-related measure, Proposition 127, was voted down by Coloradans. The measure aimed to ban wildcat hunting.

Supporters of Proposition 127 point to what they say are cruel hunting practices, like using large teams of dogs to chase mountain lions up trees to then be shot and killed. Supporters also say the initiative would eliminate unethical “trophy hunting” — meaning hunting for sport without making use of the meat.

Gabe Allen / KUNC Cory Wakamatsu (left) and Megan Willman watch results come in at an election night party at the Lyric in Fort Collins on November 5, 2024. The pair watched Colorado Proposition 129 especially closely, which would create a new career track for veterinary professionals. Wakamatsu is a veterinarian and Willman is a veterinary technician, and they both voted no on the measure.

Opponents say a hunting ban would cause mountain lion populations to explode in the state — and that could devastate deer and elk herds, or lead to more livestock being killed or maimed.

On Wednesday morning, the Associated Press said voters approved Proposition KK, which will tax the sales of guns and ammunition. Those funds would be partially used to fund mental health services for veterans and youth.

In congressional races, incumbent Democrats Diana DeGuette, Joe Neguse, and Jason Crow won handily in their Northern Colorado districts.

Lauren Boebert also won her race in the 4th Congressional District, having changed districts this cycle.

The outcome of Colorado’s conservative learning 3rd Congressional District — Boebert's old district — is a closely watched battleground race that could impact the balance of power in Congress. Republican Jeff Hurd , a Grand Junction attorney, is running against Democrat Adam Frisch , a former Aspen city council member. The race was still too close to call on Tuesday night.