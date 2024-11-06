© 2024
Colorado voters weigh in on ballot measures and several key districts up for grabs

KUNC | By Michael Lyle
Published November 6, 2024 at 2:16 PM MST
People walk to a voting location near a train station in the City of Denver.
Erica Breunlin
/
The Colorado Sun
A long line of voters streamed outside Union Station on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in downtown Denver as local residents raced to cast their ballots before 7 p.m.

Although Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Tuesday, Coloradans overwhelmingly voted for his opponent, Democrat Kamala Harris. More than 54 percent of Colorado voters cast their ballots for Harris while 43 percent voted for Trump. In addition, voters weighed in on over a dozen statewide ballot measures before voters on Election Day.

An election ballot box sits outside a Denver Recreation Center building.
Jesse Paul
/
The Colorado Sun
A ballot box at the Harvard Gulch Recreation Center on Election Day, Nov. 5, 2024, in Denver, Colorado.

Among them was Proposition KK, which implements a tax on gun manufacturers and sellers to raise money for crime victim service. That measure passed with 75 percent of the vote.

"Colorado, once upon a time, was a red state," Colorado Sun publisher and co-founder Larry Ryckman told KUNC's Michael Lyle, Jr. "It has turned purple. It has increasingly turned blue. We're to the point now where we no longer have a statewide elected official from the Republican Party, which is a remarkable thing."

Another ballot measure, Proposition 127, which would ban wild cat hunting in Colorado was defeated. 55 percent of voters rejected the measure. Proponents said it would have eliminated trophy hunting and put a stop to hunting practices like dog chases and baits.

To listen to Larry Ryckman’s conversation with Morning Edition host Michael Lyle Jr. click on this story’s “Listen” button above.
News 2024 ElectionRepublican Party (GOP)Colorado Democratic Party
Michael Lyle
I serve as the afternoon host for KUNC’s Morning Edition. My job is to keep our listeners across Northern Colorado informed on the day’s top stories from around the communities we serve. On occasion, I switch roles and hit the streets of northern Colorado digging up human interest stories or covering a major event that’s taking place in our listening area.
