Colorado voters weigh in on ballot measures and several key districts up for grabs

Although Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Tuesday, Coloradans overwhelmingly voted for his opponent, Democrat Kamala Harris. More than 54 percent of Colorado voters cast their ballots for Harris while 43 percent voted for Trump. In addition, voters weighed in on over a dozen statewide ballot measures before voters on Election Day.

Jesse Paul / The Colorado Sun A ballot box at the Harvard Gulch Recreation Center on Election Day, Nov. 5, 2024, in Denver, Colorado.

Among them was Proposition KK, which implements a tax on gun manufacturers and sellers to raise money for crime victim service. That measure passed with 75 percent of the vote.

"Colorado, once upon a time, was a red state," Colorado Sun publisher and co-founder Larry Ryckman told KUNC's Michael Lyle, Jr. "It has turned purple. It has increasingly turned blue. We're to the point now where we no longer have a statewide elected official from the Republican Party, which is a remarkable thing."

Another ballot measure, Proposition 127, which would ban wild cat hunting in Colorado was defeated. 55 percent of voters rejected the measure. Proponents said it would have eliminated trophy hunting and put a stop to hunting practices like dog chases and baits.

