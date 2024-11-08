The Catch-Up: This week's highlights from KUNC's newscast

The Catch-Up: November 4 - November 11

Each week, KUNC collects and curates some of the more important stories of the week that have aired on our daily newscast. We know how busy life can be, and that it's not always possible to get your news on our airwaves (or from streaming us right here on our website). Fill in the gaps and catch up right here. No one enjoys the feeling of missing out!

Big cat hunting ban rejected

Colorado voters voted down a ballot measure this week that would have banned the hunting and trapping of mountain lions, bobcats and lynxes. 55% of voters rejected it. Supporters of the bill say that state wildlife officials are best suited to make decisions about animal management. The proposal came four years after voters passed a controversial measure, requiring Colorado wildlife officials to reintroduce gray wolves. Opponents of the bill are now calling on state officials to ban specific hunting practices, like using dogs to chase mountain lions. You can find all of KUNC’s reporting on the 2024 election here .

Court upholds state law setting new age requirement to buy firearms

To buy a gun in Colorado, you now have to be 21 years old or older. That's after a federal appeals court this week allowed a state law to take effect, as a lawsuit over it moves forward.

The law raised the minimum age for gun sales from 18 to 21, but it initially was blocked by a district court judge. In a ruling this week, a panel of 10th Circuit Court of Appeals judges lifted the pause, saying the state’s restriction doesn't violate the Second Amendment. The ruling also notes that all states have a minimum age requirement for at least some firearm purchases.

Rocky Mountain Gun Owners, one group challenging the law, says it plans on appealing the ruling. For now, the lawsuit will move ahead in federal district court.

With low enrollment, DPS Superintendent puts forward a plan to close schools

Rachel Woolf / Chalkbeat Colorado The exterior of the Denver Public Schools administrative building in Denver. The recently released La Raza report commissioned by the school district found that Latino students are encountering several problems, such as having unequal resources and too few Latino teachers and leaders. The report also said the Latino culture was undervalued. The district is seeking to address those issues through a list of recommendations that were provided in the report.

Denver Public Schools is recommending closing seven schools in the district to address declining enrollment. Three other schools would be restructured under the plan.

Superintendent Alex Marrero estimates the closures will save the district almost $30 million, with two-thirds of that being reinvested in classrooms.

“This will provide a real financial impact to our schools and provide the ability for them to design programming that best meets the needs of their new, expanded student population,” said Marrero.

Marrero told the Board of Education that impacted students will get the highest choice priority for a new school and be provided with transportation. The closures will affect over 18 hundred students. Staff at closed schools will be able to interview for other positions in the district.

The Board of Education will take public comment on the plan on November 18 and vote on the recommendation on November 21.

“Dynamic Tolling” coming to parts of I-25 and I-70

Drivers on the I-25 South Gap and I-70 Mountain Express Lane corridors will soon see “dynamic tolling” — or real-time pricing. New rates will vary based on traffic conditions, to control congestion during peak times. Dynamic tolling was introduced earlier this year on the Central 70 Express Lanes and will eventually take effect on all Express Lanes in the Colorado system. Rates could be updated as frequently as every five to 15 minutes, and overhead signs will display current toll prices. The Colorado Department of Transportation plans to launch the system at new locations later this fall.

Crosswalk improvement project completed in Boulder

Boulder has completed three grant-funded crosswalk improvement projects - Aurora Avenue and Evans Drive, on Colorado Avenue east of 33rd Street, and at 15th Street and Iris Avenue. All three locations were hotspots for Boulder community requests for new or improved crosswalks. There are four schools around the intersections. Officials say the improvements help advance the city’s Vision Zero goal. The Denver Regional Council of Governments awarded grant funding to improve pedestrian visibility. Changes include flashing lights, ADA-compliant curb ramps and new signs. Some locations also include bike route connections to the crosswalk and extended school zones.

National Western Stock Show seeks seasonal workers

You can be part of one of Colorado’s most celebrated traditions. The National Western Stock Show is hiring over 400 seasonal jobs for next year’s event. Applicants must be 16 years or older. No previous event experience is necessary. Colorado’s largest western trade show runs from January 11 to the 26.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year

