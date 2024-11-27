Douglas County marching band students to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Trading in their black and green marching band uniforms for bright red, three Douglas County students are headed to the Big Apple to perform with the Great American Marching Band in the 98th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“It’s quite unlike anything I think anyone really has the opportunity to do,” said Austin Gorman, a senior at Castle Rock’s Castle View High School.

Gorman spent the entirety of his high school career playing the trumpet, rising to drum major by his senior year.

Joining him to perform in the parade this year are Audra Marriott and Katherine Whitmore, who both attend ThunderRidge High School in Highlands Ranch.

While playing with the Continental League Honor Band with other Douglas County student musicians, Gorman learned about the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade audition process from Marriott, a senior who plays the trumpet, who was selected to play in the parade in 2023.

“It was amazing. It’s like one of the best communities of people that I’ve been in,” Marriott said of the other student musicians she performed with during last year’s parade.

Arriving in New York a few days before the parade, Marriott said putting on what has become the iconic red-and-white uniform for the first time was both cool and surreal.

The Great American Marching Band first performed in 2006, and each year since includes select musicians, color guard members and dancers from across the country. The more than 200-member marching band is under the direction of internationally recognized Dr. Richard Good.

Last year, the band learned their music and formations before taking it to a middle-of-the-night rehearsal on one of the most recognizable parade routes in the country.

As millions of people lined the streets to watch the parade the following day, Marriott said listening to people sing along to the songs they were playing was fulfilling.

“I think it was probably the adrenaline, but it felt like we had just started the parade and then all of a sudden, we had our performance and it was over,” said Marriott. “I will say I’ve never been so tired in my life.”

Having loved the experience and the friends she made last year, Marriott is excited to bring other Douglas County musicians with her this year.

Gorman and Whitmore, a junior who plays the flute and piccolo, spent hours putting together their individual audition materials at the beginning of the year, featuring their marching technique and technical playing.

A few months later, they found out they would be joining Marriott among the gigantic helium balloons and elaborate floats carrying celebrities down 34th Street. The news of being selected was exciting for Gorman and Whitmore, but it also brought nerves.

“I didn’t know whether or not I was able to since I’m in my junior year,” said Whitmore.

Despite the nerves – and not knowing what songs they will be performing – all three students are excited to take in the sights of New York, tour Radio City Music Hall and be among other students who are passionate about music.

“It’s nice to bond over something you have in common while still being new to each other,” said Whitmore.

Gorman is also eager to meet student musicians outside of the state and hopes it will push him to further his musical career.

“I’m just really excited to get to meet general musicians outside of Colorado because it brings a new perspective to the whole music and band program,” said Gorman.

