Avoiding avalanche risks: Coloradans can now get updated warnings right on their phone

Colorado Parks and Wildlife are working to bring more avalanche awareness to Coloradans. The agency is partnering with the Colorado Avalanche Information Center to add forecasts and warnings to the Colorado Trail Explorer (COTREX) app.

The mobile COTREX app covers more than 50,000 miles worth of trails through the state on local, state and federal land. The app shows real-time closures and keeps people updated on trail conditions. The additional information will show avalanche forecasts, along with warnings and watches, so people know what to expect before heading into the backcountry. The upgraded app will allow a special map overlay to show statewide forecasts.

“We know avalanche conditions can change rapidly, so we want to do our part to share valuable safety information from reliable outdoor experts with our outdoor community,” said CPW Deputy Director Heather Disney Dugan in a statement.

According to CAIC, the state recorded two deaths this past winter, which was below average. However, the state did see a large uptick in the number of avalanches, with 5,600 recorded. Colorado usually averages about 2,300 a year. Last winter’s increase accounted for 13 people injured, along with 59 buried and 148 people caught in an avalanche.

Colorado usually accounts for a third of all avalanche deaths nationwide. On average, 27 people across the U.S. die from avalanches each winter. Colorado consecutively tops the list as the deadliest avalanche state.

One of the best ways to combat avalanche risks is through awareness, something officials hope the app collaboration will create.

“For CAIC, providing the public with timely information is key to helping people avoid avalanches and stay safe in the backcountry,” said CAIC Director Ethan Greene in the statement. “By adding avalanche forecasts and alerts to the COTREX app, we’re making it easier than ever for people to access essential safety information right from their phones.”

CAIC suggests that anyone who plans to spend extensive time in high-risk avalanche areas take avalanche safety courses. They also recommend proper safety gear, including an avalanche beacon, shovel and probe.

