Attorney General Phil Weiser announces he’s running for governor

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced Thursday he is running for governor in the 2026 election.

"I'm going to prioritize showing up around the state and meeting with leaders, meeting with citizens, listening to learn more about what's on people's minds and what are solutions out there that we in Colorado can advance that will make our lives better," Weiser told KUNC.

The two-term Democratic attorney general is the first to announce his candidacy to succeed Gov. Jared Polis, who is term-limited. It is not yet clear what other candidates Weiser will face in the Democratic primary.

Weiser touted his record as attorney general in Thursday’s campaign announcement, highlighting his work to improve public safety, protect the environment, combat the opioid crisis and address youth mental health.

He also highlighted his consumer protection work. Weiser took a strong stance against a proposed merger between corporate grocery store giants Kroger and Albertsons, which was halted by a federal court last month. He is also the lead on a Colorado case seeking to block the merger, which is still pending.

Weiser said his experience as attorney general has prepared him well for the governor's office.

"I get to work closely with every state agency and every state agency head," Weiser said. "I get to work closely with every community, county commissioners, District Attorney, sheriffs, and I've fought for the people of Colorado—taken on big fights and won. That's why I think being Attorney General is a great way to establish yourself as a leader for the whole state."

Before serving as attorney general, Weiser clerked for U.S. Supreme Court Justices Byron R. White and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, worked for the U.S. Justice Department and the National Economic Council under the Obama administration and served as dean of the University of Colorado law school.

Weiser is also a first-generation American. His family immigrated to the U.S. as refugees after his mother and grandmother were liberated from the Buchenwald concentration camp by American soldiers during World War II.

"I've been able to, in one generation, come from my mom being born in a concentration camp to me serving as Attorney General. That is an "only-in-America" story," Weiser said.

He currently lives in Denver with his wife and two children.