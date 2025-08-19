© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Colorado sports betting tax revenue sets new record, surging money for water projects

KUNC | By Jerd Smith, Fresh Water News
Published August 19, 2025 at 11:28 AM MDT
A screen with depictions of various sports being betted on is shown.
Kevin Simpson
/
The Colorado Sun
The temporary sportsbook at the Monarch casino in Blackhawk features two kiosks where bettors can place their wagers, with a more expansive space to come. Retail locations at the casinos so far have played a small role in Colorado's betting action.

Funding for water in Colorado is seeing a surge, despite the state budget crisis, with cash from sports betting hitting a new high this year.

The gaming initiative brought in $37 million for the fiscal year that ended June 30, according to the Colorado Division of Gaming. That represents a nearly 21% increase from last year, when tax revenue came in at $30.4 million. But water projects statewide still are at risk as the legislature gears up for a special session next week to close a new $1 billion gap in Colorado’s budget.

Approved by voters in 2019, the sports betting tax is used to fund Colorado’s Water Plan.

Back then, early legislative forecasts for revenues that might flow from the program topped out at $29 million.

To read the entire story, visit The Colorado Sun.

Tags
News The Colorado SunColorado Water Conservation BoardColorado LegislatureColorado Water PlanSports BettingSports
Jerd Smith, Fresh Water News
See stories by Jerd Smith, Fresh Water News