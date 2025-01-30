King Soopers employees continue voting process to decide whether to strike

Thousands of King Soopers grocery employees are currently voting on whether to authorize a strike.

The King Soopers workers met first on Wednesday for an initial vote and are continuing through the process as they demand more healthcare benefits without impacting higher wages. Additionally, employees report an increase in their workloads.

The vote, held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Denver Tech Center, was standing-room only for the initial ballots.

“There's several unfair labor practices, not just that the company committed during this negotiations, but this goes all the way back to the 2022 strike as well,” said Kim Cordova, the president of the United Food and Commercial Workers (UCFW) Local Seven. “You know, the no poach agreement, non-solicitation, that part was part of the whole Attorney General's case regarding the merger. That's one of the unfair labor practices.”

Other concerns include how new technology is impacting staffing levels and the recent increase in workloads.

“One of the big sticking points here with our bargain is staffing. And so we've seen a significant reduction in staffing,” said Cordova. “We went from the pandemic to the potential merger, and we've seen an 18% decline in not just hours, but bodies in the stores.”

The UFCW Local 7 represents grocery stores, food processing, counselors, healthcare facility workers and more in Colorado and Wyoming.

The ongoing vote follows a decision earlier this year when the union rejected King Soopers' offer to add new staff to 20 stores and continue investing in workers’ pensions. The company also proposed a $0.25 raise for all employees, which the union turned down.

“The Union has not reciprocated with good faith efforts to reach a deal,” King Soopers wrote in a released statement . “The Union’s actions, including recent strike threats, reflect the Union’s continuing desire to stall talks, frustrate negotiations, and to prevent the parties from reaching a new agreement for our hardworking King Soopers and City Market associates.”

A similar instance took place in 2022 when King Soopers workers went on strike and gained between $2 and $6 an hour raises and other concessions from management.

While King Soopers is based in Colorado, it is owned by Kroger. Kroger made headlines last year when it attempted to acquire the Albertsons grocery chain. Colorado’s Attorney General filed a lawsuit to block the acquisition, and the Federal Trade Commission ultimately blocked the sale out of concern for both employees and consumers.

