Council to delay decision on West Greeley project

GREELEY — The Greeley City Council is going to take a little more time to wade through the mountain of information associated with the proposed West Greeley project that would put the city in $1.1 billion in debt while at the same time ushering in a future within the community.

So far, that means the council will not make any decisions next week as previously scheduled, but it will make decisions when everyone feels comfortable going forward.

“We want to continue negotiations, but not we’re going to bring forth to the council a pre-development agreement or lease agreement on the fourth (Feb. 4) because it’s just not there,” City Manager Raymond Lee told the Greeley City Council on Tuesday during a council work session.

Greeley officials since October have been studying Windsor developer Martin Lind’s proposed project at the northeast corner of Weld County Road 17 and U.S. Highway 34 to build a hockey arena for the Colorado Eagles, a hotel and convention center, a 12-slide water park, a plaza for restaurants, retail and community events, housing of more than 6,000 units, and outdoor recreation amenities, from horse trails to kayaking. But the group is not even close to the decision-making timeline originally discussed.

Greeley officials, while accepting financial analyses from third parties, also are working on their own for their own comfort level, Lee said.

The $1.1 billion project puts substantial risk on the city of Greeley. On one hand, the project would create all the infrastructure needed to fully develop into west Greeley up to Weld County Road 17, giving all future planned developments the infrastructure needed to move forward. But the financial part is risky, and there’s always the question of whether any of the project performs as hoped.

“We have a third financial model that is being developed today to review with newest assumptions,” Lee told the council. “We’re developing a third (financial) model that’s not the highest and fairy tale that everything is going to go right, and not ultra conservative, either. It’s based on the market.”

Lind in a previous interview said that, “if the project itself were to not perform to its highest expectations, we’re still building monstrous public infrastructure, a highway and utilities out there that will be here for generations. It’s a lifetime change for Greeley.”

In the legal review, Lee said there continues to be some communication issues.

“This has been going back and forth as it relates to legal review of things, there will be a joint meeting of legal teams to go through red lines,” Lee said. “We’re not on the same page on red lines, and there’s some miscommunication.”

The city has planned community meetings , but the discussion will not end there.

“The conversation changes depending on how the council moves forward,” Lee said. “If council does vote and deny the project, there’s no more engagement. If council does approve it, engagement even means more in telling people what was voted on and what does that mean to community as a whole.”

The city will hold two open houses to discuss the project. Lee will be on hand to present the project to the public.

The first meeting will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at The Belair at Zoe’s Café + Events, 711 10th St. The second will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, also at The Belair.

