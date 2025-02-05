Department of Homeland Security confirms early morning raids in Denver metro area

Multiple reports show that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents conducted raids early Wednesday morning in Aurora and the Denver metro area. Alongside them were officers and agents from multiple agencies including the ATF. However, the extent of the initiative is not clear at this time.

The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, confirmed the action with a post on Twitter/X. The post includes a video showing two people in full tactical gear throwing what appears to be flashbangs or stun grenades. The post says the officers are serving warrants.

💥 #DEA RMFD serving a search warrant in support of @DHSgov operations taking place throughout the metro area this morning. pic.twitter.com/vzUefuvPfd — DEARockyMountain (@DEAROCKYMTNDiv) February 5, 2025

The Denver Post reports the raids include the Edge of Lowry, Whispering Pines and Cedar Run apartment complexes. They believe the raids are focused on Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan gang.