The Catch-Up: Titone's run for treasurer, improving cell service, and Colorado's booming airports

The Catch-Up: Feb. 24-28, 2025

Each week, KUNC collects and curates some of the more important stories of the week that have aired on our daily newscast. We know how busy life can be, and that it's not always possible to get your news on our airwaves (or from streaming us right here on our website). Fill in the gaps and catch up right here. No one enjoys the feeling of missing out!

Rep. Titone announces state treasury run

State Representative Brianna Titone announced Wednesday that she is running for state treasurer. The Arvada Democrat is Colorado’s first openly transgender elected official . Two other Democrats have already entered the treasurer’s race — Jefferson County Treasurer Jerry Ditullio and Monument resident John Mikos.

Only one openly transgender person has ever won a statewide election in the U.S. That’s Delaware Congresswoman Sarah McBride, who was elected in 2020.

Plan to improve cell phone service in Colorado wins approval in the House

A proposal to speed up cell tower construction, part of Colorado lawmakers’ efforts to close gaps in wireless service, cleared an important vote in the state House of Representatives Wednesday. When a telecommunications company wants to build a cell tower or other wireless infrastructure, it has to apply for a permit from the area’s local government. Under House Bill 25-1056 , that permit would be automatically greenlit if it isn’t approved or rejected within 60 days.

The measure is one of three bills referred to the legislature by the Cell Phone Connectivity Interim Study Committee, which was created last year to find solutions to the state’s unreliable service. It needs to pass a final vote in the House before it can move over to the Senate for further consideration.

Longstanding teen program at Capitol in budget crosshairs

Steve Gadomski / Adobe Stock Shutting down the Colorado Youth Advisory Council would save about $50,000 a year but would also end a two-decade program that gave teens insight into state government.

A 20-year-old program that gives teens a voice in the Colorado legislature is on the chopping block. It’s part of lawmakers’ efforts to close a budget hole of more than $1 billion .

Shutting down the Colorado Youth Advisory Council would save about $50,000 a year. The cut foreshadows the big, and often painful, line-item reductions the legislature will have to make in the coming weeks.

A bill ending COYAC will have to be drafted and debated before the full legislature before the council is shut down, but the executive committee preemptively slashed its funding. The Colorado legislature is expected to set the state budget in March.

Colorado’s airport economy is flying high

A Colorado Department of Transportation study says public airports are generating almost $70 billion for the state’s economy each year. The study looked at airport payroll, cargo, and how much visitors are spending after they land in Colorado. It found Rocky Mountain Metropolitan airport near Broomfield supports almost 5,000 jobs and generates the second highest economic output of any general aviation airport in the state. Only Centennial had a bigger economic impact.

The study shows Northern Colorado Regional airport supports more than 800 jobs and Greeley-Weld County airport more than 1,000.

Meanwhile, Southwest is cutting back in Denver

Southwest Airlines is trimming its departures from Denver International Airport amid a massive restructuring of the company. The Denver Post reports Southwest will cut over 400 flights this year. The airline is planning to use bigger planes at DIA to keep up with increasing passenger numbers. Southwest announced more than 1,700 layoffs last week, mostly at the corporate and leadership levels.

Summit County workforce housing plan paused amid negotiations

A landmark workforce housing project on U.S. Forest Service land in Summit County is on hold due to financial complications. Summit Daily reports there are ongoing negotiations about plans to build 160 units at a site near Dillon. Construction was supposed to start this year.

The project was intended to serve as a national model for local governments to create workforce housing on leased Forest Service land. But officials told Summit Daily rising building costs and other hurdles have come up. No timeline has been announced.

Boulder trailheads shutting down for a makeover

Boulder is temporarily closing two trailheads in March for improvement work. Chapman Drive and Sawhill Ponds will be closed as early as Monday. Chapman Drive Trailhead is getting a new pedestrian bridge linking it to Boulder Canyon Trail. That's expected to take three months. Meanwhile, Sawhill Ponds trailhead east of Boulder will be shut down through the end of the year. Crews are building a new nature discovery area, fishing pier, and a short trail loop. Parking is also getting upgrades.

Shiffrin improves slalom win streak

Alessandro Trovati / Associated Press Mikaela Shiffrin won her 100th World Cup race in Italy.

Colorado’s own Mikaela Shiffrin took her 100th World Cup win this weekend in Italy. Shiffrin extended her record-setting streak with a victory in the slalom. She’s already well beyond the previous record of 86 race wins. Shiffrin also tied the all-time World Cup record for top-3 finishes for both men and women with 155.