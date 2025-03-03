Prescribed burn planned at Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge in March

The Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge near Commerce City will be burning nearly 3,000 acres of vegetation from March 4 through March 18, weather permitting, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced earlier this week.

Smoke may be visible for several miles from the perimeter of the refuge, and people in the area may smell smoke, according to a Feb. 25 press release from the service's Mountain-Prairie Region office, which covers Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, and North and South Dakota.

Given the Los Angeles fires early this year, burning of any kind could cause concern for folks, but the release explained that the purpose of the prescribed burn at the wildlife refuge near Commerce City is to "reinvigorate the growth of native prairie vegetation, reduce accumulated vegetation, manage efforts for weed control and improve habitat to sustain wildlife."

They also serve to reduce the risk of wildfire in local communities.

"Contrary to what many of us learned as kids, fire is not nature's enemy," wrote Susan Morse in an article about managing fire in the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's website. "Prescribed fire - sometimes called a controlled burn - doesn't just reduce wildlife risk to surrounding communities; it also helps meet refuge land management goals, such as restoring nesting habitat and controlling invasive weeds."

Wildfire is also controlled by thinning trees and brush and creating fuel breaks, which reduce intensity and help to slow a fire's spread. A fire prescription isn't as simple as a doctor's visit; it actually requires several months of planning where specialists develop a fire plan with natural resource experts before review by a refuge manager. For next week's prescribed burning, interagency fire crews from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, local fire departments and other federal agencies will participate.

"Safety is the number one priority, and every burn is carefully planned to ensure the safety of the surrounding community, the public and firefighters," according to the release.

Prioritizing your health in a time where smoke will be in the area is important, and health impacts vary based on different factors such as what's in the smoke or the length of time of exposure, as well as your health history and lifestyle factors, according to Colorado's health department.

Wood smoke can irritate the eyes, nose and throat, cause wheezing, coughing and difficulty breathing. The smoke can also worsen symptoms caused by asthma and lung and heart diseases.

The health department offers some tips to consider if you're near a prescribed burn:

1. Check the air quality before going outdoors

If smoke is visible within 1-1.5 miles, the air quality index is likely very unhealthy; if it's less than a mile, the air quality is hazardous. If the air quality is deemed bad, stay indoors, and close windows and doors in order to protect yourself and others, such as children and older adults, who are considered at higher risk of being impacted by smoke.

2. Wear a mask

In the event there is heavy smoke in the area, the health department recommends using an N95 respirator outdoors. Other masks, such as cloth, surgical or paint masks, do not prevent breathing in smoke.

3. Reduce smoke in your vehicle

Close windows and vents and run your car's air conditioner in "recirculate" mode will reduce smoke getting inside the car.

4. Find locations with filtered air

If needed, the health department recommends finding areas where air is filtered, such as malls, movie theaters or recreation centers.

For more information, contact Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge visitor services at 303-289-0232.

