The Catch Up: Protesting for NOAA, the Denver mayor goes before Congress, and new rules for big game hunting

The Catch Up: March 3-7, 2025

Johnston defends Denver immigration policy to U.S. House committee

Lucas Brady Woods / KUNC Denver Mayor Mike Johnston talks to the press following his inauguration ceremony on Monday, July 17, 2023. Johnson spoke before congress this week.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston was in Washington, DC on Wednesday, testifying before the House Oversight Committee on immigration policy . Johnston and the mayors of New York City, Chicago, and Boston faced questions and scrutiny over how they handled an influx of people from the border. A city ordinance passed in 2017 prohibits city employees from asking about someone's immigration status or reporting it to ICE. Johnston is facing pressure from the Trump Administration to cooperate with immigration enforcement or risk losing federal funding.

Loveland council approves annexation for major development work

Loveland officials pushed three new development projects ahead this week, including approving a metro district for the Schmer Farm proposal. That vote followed city council's consent of annexation and rezoning of the property, where developers want to build commercial and retail space. BizWest reports the metro district would help fund public improvements to surrounding infrastructure at the Schmer Farm site. City council also gave the green light Tuesday to vested property rights for Centerra South as part of a plan to add additional housing. Another vote passed zoning changes to allow a new affordable housing development.

Colorado House approves rules for childcare centers owned by investors

Ann Schimke / Chalkbeat Colorado "I think what private equity does well is find the corners of any industry where there's money to be made. So in Colorado, that's why we're seeing child care centers backed by private equity chains along the Front Range, in wealthier communities where parents may be able to shoulder tuition increases or fee hikes, which is one of the ways that private equity-backed chains make that profit," says Chalkbeat Colorado journalist Ann Schimke. She reported on a bill to establish guardrails around private equity-run childcare and preschool centers, and the concerns that led state lawmakers to propose it.

A proposal to create the state’s first regulations for investor-owned childcare centers won initial approval in the Colorado House of Representatives Tuesday. Backers say it will set guidelines for the growing number of centers in the state backed by for-profit companies. The rules apply only to childcare centers controlled by institutional investors and private equity firms. Businesses that used to be independent have been bought up by investors — funeral parlors, nursing homes, and now childcare. Investment firms control as much as 15% of Colorado’s childcare capacity. The proposed regulations, House Bill 25-1011, include requiring investment firms to give 60 days’ notice before making layoffs. The measure still needs to be considered by the state Senate.

Protestors rally at national parks against the firing of federal employees

Emma VandenEinde / KUNC McKenzie Larson and Clairy Reinher display their signs at a protest in Boulder over recent staff cuts at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration or NOAA. Both Larson and Reinher are PhD students at CU Boulder that dreamed of working at NOAA one day. They called the layoffs there "devastating."

The scope of recent federal layoffs at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is still unclear. But local concern over the cuts spilled out this week at Boulder's NOAA Earth System Research Laboratories. More than a thousand people gathered along Broadway with a flurry of signs showing their support for the federal agency and those who lost their jobs last week. It’s unknown exactly how many local NOAA employees were terminated by the Trump Administration. KUNC reached out to NOAA for more information but did not receive a response.

New northern Colorado reservoirs moving ahead after settlement of NISP lawsuit

Northern Water An artist's rendering shows what Glade Reservoir, a key component of the Northern Integrated Supply Project would look like after construction. The project is going ahead after Northern Water agreed to settle a lawsuit by Save the Poudre for $100 million.

A recent agreement between Northern Water and the nonprofit Save the Poudre is moving a long-planned reservoir project in Northern Colorado closer to reality. The controversial Northern Integrated Supply Project has spent more than two decades tied up in planning and permitting. It could’ve dragged on even longer with a lawsuit standing in its way. But that legal challenge was dropped by Save the Poudre last week after Northern Water agreed to put millions of dollars toward conservation work. Planners of two new reservoirs say they’re a necessary step to make sure parts of Larimer and Weld Counties have enough water to meet the demands of a growing population. Construction is expected to start in 2027. When it's built, the new water system will serve small, fast-growing towns like Wellington and Erie, as well as Loveland, Fort Collins, and Greeley.

2025 big game hunting season brings new rules

Scott Franz / KUNC Elk graze in a a forest burned by the East Troublesome Fire near Grand Lake.

It’s time to submit big game hunting license applications to state wildlife officials for the 2025 season. Hunters can expect some changes this year and more in the future. Wildlife managers want people to get their applications in before the April 1 deadline. Big game licenses require you to specify the species, sex, and locations of the hunt, and what method you’ll use. This year some of the details are changing. Hunters who don’t live in Colorado can no longer buy over-the-counter archery elk licenses. The Parks and Wildlife Commission is considering further changes that would make the most competitive licenses more accessible to newer hunters.

Leeson named Steamboat Springs city manager

Steamboat Springs' new city manager got approval from city council Tuesday. Tom Leeson was selected for the position last week. Council members voted unanimously in favor of his contract. Leeson was serving as interim city manager. He was one of four finalists in a national search for Gary Suiter's replacement.

Boulder gearing up for new wildfire mitigation project

AP / National Park Service In this Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018 photo provided by the National Park Service, an interpretive ranger talks to visitors about the Howe Ridge Fire from outside Lake McDonald Lodge in Glacier National Park, Mont. Wildfires burning in the U.S. this summer have upended plans for countless outdoor adventures. Campers, hikers, rafters and other outdoor enthusiasts have had to scrap or change plans or endure awful smoke.

Boulder will clear about 100 acres of wildfire fuels on city property to protect its drinking water supplies. The work is part of the city’s Community Wildfire Protection Plan. It’s also being done to help safeguard power lines from future wildfires and make it easier for first responders to get to fires quickly. The property west of the city runs from Kossler Reservoir north to the Boulder Canyon Hydroelectric Facility. The wildfire mitigation work will start this year and wrap up in 2028. It’s being funded by a $900,000 grant from the state department of natural resources.

