Golden History Museum celebrating 'This is Native Art' exhibit at March 19 reception

Just like the Golden History Museum & Park decided a few years ago, many local museums and public art agencies want to do more work with and better represent Native American communities.

But, unfortunately, many do not know where to start.

Thus, about 150 people from local museums, art agencies, municipalities and Native American tribes will gather in Golden March 19-20 for the Indigenous Connections Summit: "Beyond the Land Acknowledgement."

The event will bring organizations and tribes together to build relationships with one another, and for local officials to hear how best to represent and include Native American voices in public art, museums and other efforts, GHM Executive Director Nathan Richie described.

Speakers include Steve LaPointe, chair of the GHM Native American Advisory Board, and Tink Tinker, professor emeritus at the Iliff School of Theology, who will give the March 19 keynote speech.

While most of the conference is invite-only, the public is welcome to attend the opening reception for "This is Native Art," Golden History Museum's newest exhibit. It was curated by Danielle SeeWalker and is composed of 50 art pieces by 35 living artists.

The opening reception will be from 4:30-7 p.m. March 19 at the museum.

"This is Native Art" will run through this year's Autumn Fest, which will be Oct. 5.

Additionally, Richie said the public should note GHM will be closed March 18-20 as staff members prepare for and attend the conference. The history park will be open during that time, and the museum will resume normal hours March 21.

The Indigenous Connections Summit takes place ahead of the 49th annual Denver March Powwow, which will be March 21-23 at the Denver Coliseum. The schedule, ticket prices and other information is available at denvermarchpowwow.com.

At a recent City Council meeting, Richie explained how Golden History Museum started collaborating with Colorado's historic Native American tribes and local community members a few years ago, as it wanted to incorporate more Native American history and perspectives into its exhibits.

The museum was founded in 1938 as the Jefferson County Historical Museum and was later called the Golden Pioneer Museum. Since its inception, the museum has mostly focused on the Clear Creek Valley's White settlers, Richie described. However, both museum staff and visitors believed the museum should include more about the area's Native American history.

To that end, the museum worked to strengthen the bonds between Golden and the Native American community, including tribes that call the Clear Creek Valley home such as the Oklahoma-based Southern Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes, as well as Denver-area residents of Native American descent.

According to the Transcript's previous coverage, GHM completed an ethnographic study of Golden, established a Native American Advisory Board, built a Native American arbor in the history park as a gathering and celebration space, among other projects.

During this time, Richie said he and his staff met others from local museums and public art agencies that were doing or wanted to do similar work.

So, GHM and others started the Indigenous Connections Network that meets quarterly, either online or in-person, to share ideas and work with tribal representatives more efficiently.

"Because (Native American history) is more regional history, it makes sense to be aware of what others are doing," Richie said. "We're working with some of the same tribal representatives, so how can we maximize their time and resources?"

However, Richie said, many museums and art agencies didn't know where to start, or wanted to learn more. So, Indigenous Connections Network members put together the conference in Golden, Richie said, and so far, it's received major interest and support.

If the Indigenous Connections Summit goes well, Richie said the organizers might make it a regular event.

Richie hopes Goldenites will stop by the "This is Native Art" exhibit, either during the March 19 opening reception or later this year.

