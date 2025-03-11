What’s Working: Trump’s tariff roller coaster is no fun for Colorado’s farm and agriculture industry

At the start of the week, small businesses reluctantly faced new 25% tariffs that kicked in Tuesday morning on anything imported from Canada and Mexico.

A day later, the Trump administration suspended tariffs for automakers abiding by the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. A day after that, the president paused most of the other new tariffs until April 2, at least on items that also meet USMCA. The administration also lowered tariffs to 10% on energy products and potash for the agriculture industry even if they aren’t qualified under USMCA.

Helpful? Not really, said Brian Kuehl, executive director of Farmers for Free Trade, which sponsored a tariff discussion at the World Trade Center Denver this week.

“The uncertainty is very harmful. It’s hard for businesses to plan when they don’t know, day to day, what the tariff rates will be,” Kuehl said Thursday. “Also challenging is the fact that many goods that could qualify under USMCA haven’t had to claim USMCA coverage because they had no tariffs or low tariffs outside of USMCA. I’m sure shippers of those goods are scrambling to set up compliance processes to ship their goods under USMCA. That in itself is disruptive and an added cost.”

Small businesses statewide scrambled this week to make sense of the impact though with tariff orders changing almost daily, it was difficult to do that. In Colorado, the 25% tariffs for Canada and Mexico plus the newer 20% for Chinese imports would add $1.4 billion to Colorado importers a year, according to a report by economic research firm Trade Partnership Worldwide. The three countries make up nearly half of Colorado’s $17 billion import market.

To read the entire story, visit The Colorado Sun.