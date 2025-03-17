© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Voluntary and mandatory evacuation orders in place in response to a wildfire near Berthoud

KUNC
Published March 17, 2025 at 3:44 PM MDT
Three teenagers are charged with the murder of Alexa Bartell, age 20, who was killed by a rock thrown at her vehicle on April 19, 2023. The teens are set to appear in court Wednesday, Oct. 18, for an evidentiary hearing to determine if their case should go to trial.
Scott Davidson
/
CC BY 2.0
A wildfire is actively burning west of Berthoud due to today’s dry and windy conditions. A mandatory evacuation is in place for those along County Road 8 East, between County Road 23 to County Road 31 near Carter Lake.

Update March 17, 2025 3:52 p.m.:
The 8e fire is 100% contained according to Berthoud Fire Protection District. Evacuations are being lifted gradually.

A wildfire is actively burning west of Berthoud due to today’s dry and windy conditions, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office which is assisting in evacuations.

A mandatory evacuation is in place for those along County Road 8 East, between County Road 23 to County Road 31 near Carter Lake.

Voluntary evacuations are also in effect for residents along West County Road 8 East, between North County Road 23 and Highway 287, extending north to 42nd Street. The affected area includes Lonetree and Welch Reservoirs.

Berthoud Fire Protection District is calling this a fast moving grass fire. The 8e Fire has response from Loveland, Larimer County, Front Range, Longmont, and Thompson Valley fire departments are also on the scene according to the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control. CDFPC has also reported that a multi-mission aircraft has been ordered to the area.

A large animal evacuation center has been set up at The Ranch, 5280 Arena Circle, Loveland, Colo.

Text LCEVAC to 888777 for updates. Go to www.nocoalert.org for a map of the evacuation area.
Tags
News Wildfires