Voluntary and mandatory evacuation orders in place in response to a wildfire near Berthoud

Update March 17, 2025 3:52 p.m.:

The 8e fire is 100% contained according to Berthoud Fire Protection District. Evacuations are being lifted gradually.

A wildfire is actively burning west of Berthoud due to today’s dry and windy conditions, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office which is assisting in evacuations.

A mandatory evacuation is in place for those along County Road 8 East, between County Road 23 to County Road 31 near Carter Lake.

Voluntary evacuations are also in effect for residents along West County Road 8 East, between North County Road 23 and Highway 287, extending north to 42nd Street. The affected area includes Lonetree and Welch Reservoirs.

LCSO is assisting @BerthoudFire responding to a wildfire in the area of the 5300-block of CR8e. Please avoid the area. W County 8E is in the area closed west of County Road 23. https://t.co/nIw7x5JcwX — Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) March 17, 2025

Berthoud Fire Protection District is calling this a fast moving grass fire. The 8e Fire has response from Loveland, Larimer County, Front Range, Longmont, and Thompson Valley fire departments are also on the scene according to the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control. CDFPC has also reported that a multi-mission aircraft has been ordered to the area.

A large animal evacuation center has been set up at The Ranch, 5280 Arena Circle, Loveland, Colo.

Text LCEVAC to 888777 for updates. Go to www.nocoalert.org for a map of the evacuation area.