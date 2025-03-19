Adams 12 closes schools Thursday for students as teachers protest funding cuts at State Capitol

Colorado Education Association calls for a day of action on Thursday to protest cut in education budget

Adams 12 Five Star Schools will be closed on Thursday as hundreds of the district's teachers have indicated they will take personal leave that day to take part in the Colorado Education Association's planned statewide rally of educators at the State Capitol.

"Due to insufficient staffing, we are unable to maintain our commitment to a safe and productive learning environment" on Thursday, March 20, according to a letter sent by the district to Adams 12 parents.

The Boulder Valley School District has also closed schools on Thursday for the CEA rally at the Capitol. As of Monday morning, only Adams 12 was the only district saying it is closing on Thursday.

Although students will not be present, Thursday remains a workday for all school and district employees, the Adams 12 district states. Those not at work that day must use personal time.

According to the district, after-school athletics and activities will proceed as scheduled, unless parents hear differently from a school. Childcare, meanwhile, will only be available for families currently enrolled in BASE.

Field trips and activities originally scheduled during the school day will not proceed unless parents hear differently from school. No make-up day will be necessary unless the district has multiple snow days before the end of the school year, according to the district.

For the district's charter families, Thursday's closure does not include students attending New America, Prospect Ridge, Stargate and Westgate.

According to the Colorado Education Association's (CEA) website, the association is promoting a day of action for educators to rally at the Colorado State Capitol because "the Colorado legislature is considering an almost $150 million cut to education funding because of Governor Polis' proposed student count averaging change. Colorado's public schools are already underfunded by $4 billion annually, we cannot afford to lose more. Educators, students, and families deserve better," according to the CEA.

This story was made available via the Colorado News Collaborative. Learn more at