Fast, walkable transit for metro Denver would cost $420 million a year for a decade, study says

The Alliance to Transform Transportation has a vision for Denver metro transit in 2035. It wants 2 million people to be within walking distance of buses running so frequently there would be no need to check the schedule.

Their vision would cost $420 million a year. Where that investment will come from? Unknown. But they say the investment is needed to make transit convenient enough to actually get people out of their cars.

“All the data indicates that is really the big thing we can do to entice more people to use transit and to ensure those people who are using it, it’s a quality, convenient choice,” Danny Katz, executive director of CoPIRG, one of the alliance members, said Tuesday at an event held at RTD’s I-25 and Broadway station. More transit use, he said, is necessary to reduce pollution, greenhouse gas emissions and traffic congestion.

The nonprofit focused on public health and safety statewide laid out a framework for the vision, calling for $4.2 billion to be spent over a decade. Of that, $1.7 billion would go toward capital projects to improve the speed and reliability of buses. Some of the money could go directly to several bus rapid transit projects the Colorado Department of Transportation is developing.

Another $2.1 billion would go toward increasing the percentage of people in the Regional Transportation District’s boundaries within a 10-minute walk of a frequent bus to 65% from 35%. In 2026, RTD plans to have 34 bus lines running at a frequency of every 15 minutes or less. The alliance wants to bring that to 83.

