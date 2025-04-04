Celebrate National Poetry Month on KUNC - share your verse about Colorado

KUNC is inviting you to celebrate National Poetry Month with us! We’re asking the community to share their poetic skills with an ode to our Colorado home.

The window to submit poems is open now until April 21. Over the course of the month, you'll hear your neighbors wax poetic with brief spotlights sprinkled throughout the day. On the last day of Poetry Month, April 30, we will dedicate segments on Morning Edition and All Things Considered to listener poetry. And, of course, we will feature all submissions right here at KUNC.org.

We’re accepting poem submissions in three short forms : haiku, limerick and couplet.

A haiku is a three-line poem with a 5-7-5 syllabic structure. For example:

Woods is here, complete

with a bar and live music.

What is Hays again?

A limerick is a five-line poem with an “AABBA” rhyming scheme. The form has an irreverent, sometimes bawdy reputation (Please keep your submissions radio-friendly!). For example:

The weather in Colorado

feels like spring one day… then we have snow.

The yard becomes mucky; the dog’s feet get yucky.

I thought I lived in a rain shadow!

A couplet is a two-line poem that can either rhyme or not rhyme. For example:

KUNC is the station you need

to hear stories of every walk and creed.

To share your poem, all you have to do is record it using your phone in a quiet setting (try your closet or under your comforter in bed) with a clear voice. Please include your name and where you live at the end. Send the audio file to poetrymonth@kunc.org. If you are unable to record yourself, you can call (970) 673-7350‬ and leave a voicemail reading your work.

Again, the deadline to share your poem is Monday, April 21. Happy National Poetry Month, and happy writing!

