Colorado officials warn of 'community transmission' risk after third confirmed measles case

Colorado health officials warned Tuesday that measles may be spreading undetected in Colorado following the confirmation of the state's third case this year in an Archuleta County resident.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment's warning comes after two previous measles cases in Pueblo and Denver. Unlike in those two cases, the Archuleta County resident, an adult whose vaccination status has not been confirmed, did not recently travel internationally.

"This case does not appear to be linked to the other cases reported in Colorado and the individual did not travel outside of Colorado, which leaves open the possibility of community transmission," Dr. Rachel Herlihy, Colorado's deputy chief medical officer and state epidemiologist, said in a statement. "We urge Coloradans to monitor for symptoms if they may have been exposed, and to make sure they are up to date on their (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccinations."

Measles is a highly contagious and often severe disease that causes symptoms including fever, cough and a characteristic rash. Cases in the U.S. plummeted following the introduction of a vaccine in the 1960s, and the recommended two doses of the MMR vaccine provide about 97% protection against infection.

Colorado has not had three measles cases confirmed in the same calendar year in at least 12 years, according to state data.

The infections come amid an alarming rise in measles outbreaks nationwide, including several clusters in west Texas and neighboring states that have caused at least two deaths of unvaccinated children. Falling rates of vaccination, fueled by anti-vaccine conspiracy theories like those spread by newly confirmed Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., have preceded many of those outbreaks.

Colorado had the nation's sixth-lowest rate of MMR vaccine coverage for kindergarteners in the 2023-24 school year, with an estimated only 88.3% of kindergarten students vaccinated, according to federal data. While state law requires K-12 students to receive the MMR vaccine and five others, it allows for broad exemptions on medical or religious grounds.

CDPHE officials say people may have been exposed to measles at the Wolf Creek Ski Area and Resort between March 28 and 30; the Pagosa Springs City Market on March 31; and the Pagosa Medical Group clinic at 27B Talisman Dr. on March 31 and April 2. People who were exposed should monitor for symptoms for at least three weeks after exposure and avoid public gatherings, especially if they are unvaccinated.

