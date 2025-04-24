Coffee, hold the carbon: Food trucks are the latest thing getting electrified in Colorado
Things you will hear and smell at Hallie Dantzler’s coffee truck:
A Hal’s Coffee barista offering you a vanilla shot with your latte. Locally roasted coffee beans wafting your way on the steam emanating from the espresso machine.
Things you will not hear and smell:
Bellowing gasoline generators or acrid petroleum fumes.
Dantzler dumped two loud, odiferous gasoline generators and adopted $19,000 in clean-running battery packs to run Hal’s Coffee trailer, with the help of an 80% grant from the Regional Air Quality Council.
