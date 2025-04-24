© 2025
Coffee, hold the carbon: Food trucks are the latest thing getting electrified in Colorado

KUNC | By Michael Booth, The Colorado Sun
Published April 24, 2025 at 10:29 AM MDT
A man is seen twirling pizza dough inside a mobile food truck.
Kathryn Scott
/
The Colorado Sun
Amore Pizza truck owner Jigo Tiger prepares one of his pizzas using mostly electric power inside his vehicle. Food trucks and their owners gather in a parking lot at West Fifth Avenue and Santa Fe Drive to learn about grants offered by the Regional Air Quality Council to help swap out their generators for battery power and "food truck electrification" on April 22, 2025 in Denver, Colorado.

Things you will hear and smell at Hallie Dantzler’s coffee truck:

A Hal’s Coffee barista offering you a vanilla shot with your latte. Locally roasted coffee beans wafting your way on the steam emanating from the espresso machine.

Things you will not hear and smell:

Bellowing gasoline generators or acrid petroleum fumes.

Dantzler dumped two loud, odiferous gasoline generators and adopted $19,000 in clean-running battery packs to run Hal’s Coffee trailer, with the help of an 80% grant from the Regional Air Quality Council.

To read the entire story, visit The Colorado Sun.

Michael Booth, The Colorado Sun
Michael Booth is The Sun’s environment writer, and co-author of The Sun’s weekly climate and health newsletter The Temperature. He and John Ingold host the weekly SunUp podcast on The Temperature topics every Thursday.
