Coffee, hold the carbon: Food trucks are the latest thing getting electrified in Colorado

Things you will hear and smell at Hallie Dantzler’s coffee truck:

A Hal’s Coffee barista offering you a vanilla shot with your latte. Locally roasted coffee beans wafting your way on the steam emanating from the espresso machine.

Things you will not hear and smell:

Bellowing gasoline generators or acrid petroleum fumes.

Dantzler dumped two loud, odiferous gasoline generators and adopted $19,000 in clean-running battery packs to run Hal’s Coffee trailer, with the help of an 80% grant from the Regional Air Quality Council.

