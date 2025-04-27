Denver International Airport hikes parking costs

Denver International Airport - one of the world's busiest airports that generates over $47.2 billion annually, according to the 2025 Colorado Economic Impact Study - will implement new parking rates at several of its parking facilities beginning on May 14.

The update includes increased fees for most parking options, and a reduced daily rate for Premium Reserve parking.

DIA officials say these adjustments follow a 44.5% rise in parking management and shuttle expenses over the past three years. The new rates were set after benchmarking, or comparing DIA prices against other major airports and local off-airport parking providers. The airport last raised parking rates in July 2022.

"Raising parking fees enables us to continue investing in our parking infrastructure and improve the overall customer experience," said Mark Nagel, DIA's senior vice president of parking and commercial transportation. "Planned upgrades include better lighting, enhanced accessibility, and improved security features."

The additional revenue from these changes -- estimated to be more than $3 million per month -- will also help DIA maintain competitive airline rates, supporting continued growth in flight options for the community.

New parking rates

For more details on parking locations and real-time availability, visit DIA's parking information page at flydenver.com/parking-and-transportation/parking-lots.

