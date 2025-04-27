© 2025
Denver International Airport hikes parking costs

KUNC | By Isabel Guzman, Colorado Community Media
Published April 27, 2025 at 6:00 AM MDT
An empty highway with a large field behind it. A large green sign shows parking and other options at the airport.
Isabel Guzman
/
Colorado Community Media
Denver International Airport will raise parking prices starting May 14. Garages will cost $7 per hour among other raises.

Denver International Airport - one of the world's busiest airports that generates over $47.2 billion annually, according to the 2025 Colorado Economic Impact Study - will implement new parking rates at several of its parking facilities beginning on May 14.

The update includes increased fees for most parking options, and a reduced daily rate for Premium Reserve parking.

DIA officials say these adjustments follow a 44.5% rise in parking management and shuttle expenses over the past three years. The new rates were set after benchmarking, or comparing DIA prices against other major airports and local off-airport parking providers. The airport last raised parking rates in July 2022.

"Raising parking fees enables us to continue investing in our parking infrastructure and improve the overall customer experience," said Mark Nagel, DIA's senior vice president of parking and commercial transportation. "Planned upgrades include better lighting, enhanced accessibility, and improved security features."

The additional revenue from these changes -- estimated to be more than $3 million per month -- will also help DIA maintain competitive airline rates, supporting continued growth in flight options for the community.

New parking rates

A chart shows the parking prices.
Colorado Community Media

For more details on parking locations and real-time availability, visit DIA's parking information page at flydenver.com/parking-and-transportation/parking-lots.

This story was made available via the Colorado News Collaborative. Learn more at:

Isabel Guzman, Colorado Community Media
