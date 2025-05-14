Former NAACP Boulder County member sues city over alleged free speech violations

Darren O’Connor, a former executive committee member of the NAACP Boulder County branch, is suing the City of Boulder, alleging that city officials retaliated against him for publicly criticizing the appointment of Police Chief Steve Redfearn.

The lawsuit, filed April 29 in U.S. District Court, claims the city sought to discredit O’Connor by spreading false information about him and referring him for criminal prosecution. He alleges these actions were retaliation for his constitutionally protected speech.

“Such serious, repetitive efforts to silence my voice as a community member, a lawyer, and as a member of the NAACP led me to pursue this lawsuit,” O’Connor said in an emailed statement. “No one should be retaliated against for exercising their First Amendment rights to associate and to criticize a public official.”

The complaint marks the latest development in a deepening rift between Boulder officials and several former members of the local NAACP branch. For more than a year, members of the branch’s executive committee have publicly questioned Redfearn’s connection to the 2019 death of Elijah McClain during his time with the Aurora Police Department. That criticism played a role in O’Connor’s suspension by the national NAACP and the executive committee’s recent attempt to dissolve the local branch.

Redfearn was a captain when officers confronted McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died after being forcibly arrested and injected with ketamine. Redfearn called in a critical incident team to investigate, but also edited dispatch logs to classify the incident as an “assault on a police officer” rather than a “suspicious person,” based on what officers told him.

Although McClain had not assaulted officers, the reclassification did not appear to affect the outcome of multiple investigations into his death. Redfearn ultimately testified for the prosecution in the trial. Still, O’Connor and others have said it “reeked of a cover-up.”

City Manager Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde named Redfearn police chief in September 2024 after a monthslong search. Both she and Redfearn have described accusations about his role in McClain’s death as a misrepresentation of the facts. Redfearn has hired legal counsel, citing personal attacks and potential defamation.

O’Connor’s lawsuit focuses on how the city responded to his opposition to Redfearn’s appointment, both before and after the hiring was finalized.

In July 2024, members of NAACP Boulder County met privately with city officials to hash out their concerns. According to the city, officials later learned the meeting had been recorded and that some participants intended to release a transcript if Redfearn was promoted. The city said attendees had signed an agreement not to publicly disclose details of the meeting.

After learning of the recording, a city attorney referred the matter to the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office, alleging a breach of confidentiality, according to a spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office. The office reviewed the referral but found no legal basis to pursue criminal charges.

Just days before announcing Redfearn’s appointment in September, Rivera-Vandermyde filed a complaint with the national NAACP, accusing three local executive committee members — including O’Connor — of unethical conduct.

In October, the local branch issued a public statement condemning the city’s decision to promote Redfearn to police chief and released a partial transcript of the recorded meeting. That same month, Redfearn filed a complaint with the Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel, which oversees licenses to practice law, accusing O’Connor of violating confidentiality and engaging in unethical behavior. The case was later closed with no finding of wrongdoing, according to the lawsuit. O’Connor is a licensed lawyer.

In his lawsuit, O’Connor alleges these actions were part of a coordinated effort to silence and retaliate against him for speaking out, among other allegations. The lawsuit names the police chief, city manager and the City of Boulder. He is seeking financial damages and a court ruling against the city.

The City of Boulder typically declines to comment on active lawsuits.

“We will share our perspective and specific responses with the court — and our community — through our legal filings and any court proceedings related to this claim,” Sarah Huntley, a spokeswoman for the city, said in a statement to Boulder Reporting Lab.

The lawsuit comes amid escalating tensions between the national NAACP and the local branch. After the City of Boulder filed a complaint with the national organization in September, the NAACP appointed an administrator to oversee the Boulder branch and later issued cease-and-desist letters instructing local members to stop making “unsubstantiated and inflammatory statements” about Redfearn, the Boulder Police Department and Rivera-Vandermyde.

O’Connor was suspended from the chapter after writing a guest column criticizing the city’s police data dashboard.

Last month, the executive committee of the NAACP Boulder County announced it was dissolving the branch. The national NAACP responded by saying the group lacked the authority to do so and is moving to rebuild the branch. The future of the branch — or any new civil rights advocacy group in Boulder — remains uncertain.

The Boulder branch has previously played a key role in shaping city policy, including the formation of Boulder’s Police Oversight Panel, which was established after an officer drew a gun on a Black college student picking up trash outside his home.

John Herrick is a reporter for The Boulder Reporting Lab. His work frequently appears on-air at KUNC 91.5 FM and online at KUNC.org. Contact John at john@boulderreportinglab.org.