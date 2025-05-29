‘Medicaid saved my life.’ Patients, physicians detail importance of the program as GOP weighs deep cuts

Doctors warned that a safety net system could become crippled by federal Medicaid cuts, as patients described how the program saves lives, at an event Wednesday at Denver Health.

“I wouldn’t even be here today if I didn’t have Medicaid,” said patient Denise Gipson, who credited health care she got, covered by the program, after she suffered heart failure.

A budget bill in Congress passed by one vote in the U.S. House. Now, the Senate will take it up. It would cut trillions in taxes while chopping back historic levels of funding for safety net programs like Medicaid and SNAP.

Ad:Sen. Michael Bennet sounded less than optimistic about winning over his Republican colleagues, who control the House and Senate, to scale back their plans.

“I think we have to fight it and I think we’ve got to do everything we can to try to stop it. I don’t want to create a set of false expectations,” said Bennet, a Democrat and the state’s senior senator. “I think the American people are on our side. The American people think that it makes no sense to cut Medicaid in a way that they’re proposing to do it. And that doesn’t mean they won’t do it, but I think we’ve got to fight as hard as we can to try to stop it.”

He said Republicans’ numerical advantage made for a considerable obstacle for Democrats. “At the end of the day, they have 53 votes and they can pass it on their own if they want to,” Bennet said.

Republicans have said they aim to make the government more efficient by cutting waste, fraud and abuse. Rep. Gabe Evans, who represents Colorado’s 8th district, for example, told CPR last month, the program can be streamlined without harming what he called lawful beneficiaries.

The patient perspective

Gipson said she retired after 35 years at Xcel Energy in 2022 and “found myself uninsured.”

She got sick with what she thought was bronchitis, went to the emergency room and was told she was in active heart failure. That same year, her niece was murdered.

“I was told that what I had was broken heart syndrome and partly hereditary,” Gipson said. “After the situation with my niece, the stress, PTSD, I couldn’t sleep. I couldn’t eat. I had lost over 50 pounds.”

Doctors told her they needed to get her condition under control. Staff helped her get enrolled in Medicaid; she is now on a list for a heart transplant.

“The hospital enrolled me, because in April of last year I didn’t have any insurance and they were like, ‘we want to help you,’ ” she said. “It was a godsend.”

John Daley / CPR News Diana Corona credited Medicaid with helping cover her care when dealing with weight and mental health problems.

Another patient, Veronica Montoya, said she suffers from diabetes, fibromyalgia, osteoarthritis and long COVID.

“I basically live in a pain body,” she said, crediting her community health center as a hub connecting her to a myriad of specialists that range from rheumatology to neurology to dental, and most importantly, mental health services.

“I know that Medicaid saved my life,” Montoya said.

The budget bill includes work requirements for Medicaid and expands them for SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Republicans see it as a way to create savings; Democrats say it’ll cause millions of Americans to lose coverage.

Twenty-six-year-old Diana Corona says she was overweight and got help at the Denver Health Bariatric Center with Medicaid coverage. “Medicaid has saved me. And it’s never been like, ‘Oh, I’m ashamed to have Medicaid,’” she said. “I am proud to have it, because I can always say that Medicaid saved my life. I am privileged because I now see a future.”

Corona said her weight rose to almost 300 pounds, causing anxiety and depression and severe pain in her feet. “I didn’t have the funds to ask for help and I was scared. Especially coming from a Latino family, we do not ask for help even though we should.”

She said she broke that barrier, applied for Medicaid and got the funds she needed.

“I cannot afford things without Medicaid. I cannot afford living without it. This is why I am here.”

The view from doctors

Doctors described the Medicaid programs’ role in bolstering a fragile health care system that can be brutal for those who are uninsured.

Before Medicaid was expanded under the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, funding for the program was more restrictive.

“I had a patient who pawned his watch to be able to pay for his blood pressure medications,” said Dr. Rebecca Hanratty, a primary care physician who directs Denver Health’s ambulatory services.

With Medicaid expansion under the ACA, doctors and nurses started seeing patients they used to never see.

“Fifty-year-old men are the demographic that never comes in for health care, weren’t a demographic that was typically covered by Medicaid or other programs,” she said. “We actually started seeing patients who were able to treat their conditions where they’re much more treatable.”

She said she worried about “redeterminations,” potential new requirements to review paperwork that will make it harder for people to navigate the system.

Hanratty described working with an 86-year-old diabetic, enrolled in both Medicaid and Medicare, the program for older Americans. She lost her Medicaid coverage during the “Medicaid unwind” and saw her health costs skyrocket. “So she stopped taking her insulin,” she said. “Those are the difficult real-world situations that happen with administrative burden for accessing healthcare.”

John Daley / CPR News Denise Gipson, center, said she suffered heart failure in 2022. Her care was covered by Medicaid, which she calls “a godsend.”

Another doctor’s prognosis was no less dire.

“Reduced services would cripple the safety net system. And in specific, I think cripple the emergency department,” said Dr. Stephen Wolf, chair of emergency medicine.

The emergency department gives a unique perspective, allowing someone to see the successes and failure of the primary care, public health and acute inpatient systems, he said.

‘When any of those fail, there’s this downstream impact that just cripples our work and our ability to serve our community,” he said.

Wolf described a 50-year-old man who he recently saw, who came in for chest pain and was diagnosed with a heart attack. Digging into his case, hospital staff learned six months earlier, he’d lost his insurance, lost access to his primary care doctor and ran out of his meds.

“His hypertension spiraled, causing his heart attack. If we see reduced services, that’s going to be a story that I could tell every single day,” Wolf said.

Denver Health’s place in the safety net system

CEO Donna Lynne laid out the role Medicaid plays in keeping Denver Health afloat and caring for a vast population of Coloradans.

It treats more than 125,000 Medicaid patients each year, close to half of its total. Half of all babies born in Denver to moms on Medicaid are born at the hospital. She said one in 10 of the state’s Medicaid patients come to the hospital, from virtually all of its 64 counties.

“They are hardworking, well-deserving people who should be getting health care if only we had a system in America that provided health care for all,” Lynne said. “We are, despite the name Denver Health, truly a state provider; two-thirds of our funding at Denver Health comes from the federal government.”

Lynne said last year the hospital got about $500 million in federal reimbursements for treating Medicaid patients. That’s about a third of its budget.

