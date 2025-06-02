Suspect in Boulder firebombing attack now facing murder charges

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, the suspect in an attack in Boulder that sent eight people to the hospital, is now facing a murder charge. According to the Boulder County Jail, he’s charged with murder in the first degree - extreme indifference and murder in the first degree - deliberation with intent - non family.

Other charges include explosives or incendiary devices used during a felony and an assault charge for injuring an adult/elderly over 70.

Despite the murder charges, the Boulder Police Department posted a message on their X account Monday morning to say none of the victims had died. They plan to release additional information throughout the day.

*No victims have died

*The suspect’s mugshot is seen here and his date of birth is Dec. 15, 1979.

*The next press conference will be later today and details will…

Sunday afternoon’s attack happened during a peaceful gathering of a pro-Israel group on Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall.

Police say 45-year-old Soliman attacked the group with a makeshift flamethrower and threw Molotov cocktails into a crowd. During the attack, he yelled, “Free Palestine.”

Eight people were brought to the hospital, ranging in age from 52 to 88.

Soliman was injured and taken into custody shortly after receiving medical attention.

The organization holding the event, called Run for Their Lives, is known for runs and walks that call for the immediate release of Israeli hostages who are currently being held in Gaza by Hamas.

The FBI and other leaders are calling the attack an act of terrorism.

