Multiple victims remain hospitalized after a targeted attack on Boulder's Pearl Street Mall

This story was updated for the most recent information on June 1.

A suspect is in custory after an attack on Boulder's Pearl Street Mall on a busy Sunday afternoon. Suspected attacker Mohamed Sabry Soliman allegedly used a makeshift flamethrower and threw molotov cocktails into a crowd, injuring eight people. The victims, who range in age from 52 to 88, were a part of a Pro-Israel group that was gathering peacefully. Soliman was injured and taken into custody after receiving medical treatment at a hospital.

According to Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn reports of a man with a weapon setting people on fire near the 13th and Pearl streets area started coming into the Boulder Police Department on Sunday at 1:26 p.m.

Initially, Redfearn said many of the details of the attacks were still being investigated and the Boulder Police Department would not be calling it a terrorist attack. However, later in the day, during a second press conference with FBI Special Agent Mark Michalek, more details pointed towards a targeted attack.

"The suspect was heard to yell, 'Free Palestine' during the attack'", said Michalek at a Sunday evening press briefing. "As a result of these preliminary facts, it is clear that this is a targeted act of violence and the FBI is investigating this as an act of terrorism. Sadly, attacks like this are becoming too common across the country. This is an example of how perpetrators of violence continue to threaten communities across our nation."

Michalek asked that anyone who witnessed the attack, took photos or has video from the scene contact the FBI. Witnesses can send their files and information to FBI.gov\BoulderAttack. However, at press time, this web address did not work. Information can also be shared by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Initial reports that there were two suspects are believed to be inaccurate. According to Redfearn, investigators do not believe there is an additional subject at large and are working to confirm that belief. He said they are "fairly confident" they have the lone suspect of the attacks.

On Sunday Redfearn said that law enforcement was doing it's best to secure and safely return the area to the public but anticipated that it would not be open until later in the evening and asked the public to remain patient and watch the Boulder Police Department's X account for updates. He said the Boulder County Courthouse would be closed Monday. Redfearn added that resources will be added to the area in the coming weeks to maintain safety.

At this time, Redfearn is asking people to avoid the Pearl Street Mall and to return later for vehicles that may have been left in the area when they evacuated people. The scene is not considered secure and the police department is still looking at a suspicious vehicle in the area.

FBI Director Kash Patel released a statement on X calling the event a targeted terror attack.

We are aware of and fully investigating a targeted terror attack in Boulder, Colorado. Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available. @FBI — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) June 1, 2025

Gov. Jared Polis released a statement that the state would be assisting local and federal law enforcement.

I am closely monitoring the situation in Boulder, and my thoughts go out to the people who have been injured and impacted by this heinous act of terror. Hate-filled acts of any kind are unacceptable. While details emerge, the state works with local and federal law enforcement to… — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) June 1, 2025

Attorney General Phil Weiser also released a statement that addressed the attack as a targeted hate crime.

“From what we know, this attack appears to be a hate crime given the group that was targeted," said Weiser. "People may have differing views about world events and the Israeli-Hamas conflict, but violence is never the answer to settling differences. Hate has no place in Colorado. We all have the right to peaceably assemble and the freedom to speak our views. But these violent acts—which are becoming more frequent, brazen and closer to home—must stop and those who commit these horrific acts must be fully held to account.”

Redfearn, who has been with the city through other mass shootings and tragedies reminded everyone that there is a way forward.

“A lot of people are upset and questioning how this happened and why," said Redfearn. "All I know is Boulder has recovered before from acts of violence, and we will again recover.”

This is a developing story and has been updated to reflect the latest information.