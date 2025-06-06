© 2025
Colorado Capitol coverage is produced by the Capitol News Alliance, a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, and shared with Rocky Mountain Community Radio and other news organizations across the state. Funding for the Alliance is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Purplish: When Colorado rewrote the rules for policing

KUNC | By Bente Birkeland,
Ben Markus, CPR News
Published June 6, 2025 at 1:39 PM MDT
Several people sit around Colorado Gov. Polis who sits at a desk with a pen. Behind them are more people on stairs in the capitol building.
Kevin J. Beaty
/
Denverite
Gov. Jared Polis hands ceremonial pens to bill sponsors Rep. Leslie Herod, D-Denver and Senate President Leroy Garcia, D-Pueblo after signing law enforcement reform legislation at the State Capitol on Friday, June 19, 2020.

2020 was an extraordinary year for the Colorado legislature. COVID-19 forced lawmakers to break halfway through the session. They returned to work in May with a short list of priorities: balance the budget and respond to the pandemic.

But almost immediately, the Capitol became the epicenter of protests over the killings of George Floyd and other Black people at the hands of police.

The chants of “Black Lives Matter” outside the statehouse walls pushed lawmakers to take up the issue of police reform that summer. They ultimately wrote and passed an ambitious bipartisan bill, which included body camera requirements and deadly force use limits. The governor signed it into law within weeks.

CPR’s Bente Birkeland looks at what made this major piece of police accountability legislation possible and, along with CPR’s Ben Markus, examines the law’s impact in the five years since.

Read more: How protests over George Floyd’s death led Colorado to rewrite its rules for policing

Purplish is produced by CPR News and the Capitol News Alliance, a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, and shared with Rocky Mountain Community Radio and other news organizations across the state. Funding for the Alliance is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Purplish’s producer is Stephanie Wolf. This episode was edited by Megan Verlee and sound designed and engineered by Shane Rumsey. Our theme music is by Brad Turner. Additional reporting in this episode from Allison Sherry and broadcast tape came from NPR and CBS News Colorado. Special thanks to KDUR at Fort Lewis College for allowing us to record in their studio.
Bente Birkeland
Bente Birkeland is an award-winning journalist who joined Colorado Public Radio in August 2018 after a decade of reporting on the Colorado state capitol for the Rocky Mountain Community Radio collaborative and KUNC. In 2017, Bente was named Colorado Journalist of the Year by the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ), and she was awarded with a National Investigative Reporting Award by SPJ a year later.
See stories by Bente Birkeland
Ben Markus, CPR News
See stories by Ben Markus, CPR News