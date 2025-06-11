Protesters rally against ICE at Colorado Capitol as police use smoke, make arrests to disband offshoot

This story was produced as part of the Colorado Capitol News Alliance. It first appeared at cpr.org.

Updated at 4:10 a.m. on June 11, 2025.

Thousands of protesters assembled outside the Colorado State Capitol Tuesday evening, most marching peacefully to protest immigration enforcement, but with some arrests for vandalism, obstruction and assaulting police.

“We need more people that are willing to stand up and do what Scott Moss just did,” Nayda Benitez, organizing director for the Colorado Immigration Rights Coalition, said, referring to the whistleblower who filed a lawsuit against Gov. Jared Polis for ordering state officials to comply with an ICE request for information on families sponsoring unaccompanied immigrant minors.

Los Angeles has seen numerous marches and protests against ICE since the weekend. Those have included multiple violent interactions between protesters and law enforcement. The Trump administration has responded by deploying more Marines and National Guard troops, sparking heated exchanges with politicians in California.

Protesters in Denver assembled at the Capitol before breaking into groups. Many sat on the lawn with signs and cheered as supporters drove by honking. Organizers with Denver Party for Socialism and Liberation gave speeches. They then marched a smaller group to the federal courthouse and back to the Capitol peacefully and without incident. Police followed that group at a distance.

The Tuesday demonstration was organized by the Denver Party for Socialism and Liberation, the Colorado Immigration Rights Coalition (CIRC), 50501 Colorado, the Communications Workers of America and the group Political Revolution. A promotional post on social media from the group read, “From LA to Denver: ICE Out.”

Precautionary advisory for motorists and pedestrians in the area of Downtown Denver - Large crowds and possible unlawful road closures. Alternate routes are advised. — Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) June 11, 2025

Various roads were temporarily closed around the State Capitol Tuesday evening as marchers moved around the downtown area, including Lincoln and Broadway as well as East 14th and 13th Avenues.

As of about 9:40 p.m., three protest groups were still active around Denver, according to DPD.

A heavy police presence was visible around the city with officers blocking traffic. One large group of about 800 people marched to and from the Capitol, up and down Lincoln and Broadway, holding signs and flags. As of about 10:20 p.m. that group was still at the Capitol.

Pepper balls and arrests

Protesters at the Capitol demonstrated without incident. Organizers with the Denver Party for Socialism and Liberation told CPR News they planned for a simple marching route and intended to send people home right after, wanting to avoid any trouble.

During speeches at the Capitol , a group of self-described anarchists, along with others, separated from the main group assembled on the lawn and spilled onto 14th and Lincoln, blocking traffic. That less organized group marched south down Lincoln Street and Broadway.

One man in a black mask told a reporter, “PSL organized this, but we anarchists have taken over.”

Police did not immediately engage with this group as they marched south, mainly blocking traffic so the march could occur on an empty street.

Some protesters made clear they would march onto the freeway. One woman was heard yelling, “Oh, hell no,” as some people turned back.

The crowd was still large when it approached a large line of police officers at Broadway and Exposition Avenue, denying the marchers access to the freeway by blocking their path and announcing threats to use “chemical munitions” if necessary. Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies and state troopers were also present.

The first person to cross the police line was detained by officers, but protesters mostly did not physically engage them — even as some tried to circumvent the line through an alley.

Officers kept protesters away from the onramps, but about 100 people remained until police started putting on gas masks and gave the group a 10-minute warning to leave. At about 8:05 p.m. a police sergeant told the protesters, “Your time is up.”

There was a tense pause before police threw smoke canisters into the crowd, some of which were thrown back. Officers used pepper balls and threw more canisters as the crowd gradually dispersed.

CPR News saw at least five people detained at that scene. Only a small group of protesters remained in this area but most of the crowd seemed to disperse. Broadway, between Alameda and Civic Center, was filled with people walking with signs, standing on corners and yelling at cars until at least 10 p.m.

Denver Police reported early Wednesday that there were 17 arrests out of the protests. Seven of those were for obstructing streets and failing to obey a lawful order. Two were for second-degree assault on a police officer, one for another second-degree assault, three for graffitti and others for unlawful throwing of projectiles and interference with police authority. At 4 a.m. Wednesday, booking in those cases was still underway and names had not been released.

Editor’s note: This story is based on eyewitness accounts from reporters unless stated and attributed. It has been corrected to reflect police threw canisters of smoke and not “tear gas.”

Updated: CPR News pulled its reporters off the street at about 10:20 p.m. MT.

Copyright 2025 CPR News

