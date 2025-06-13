Commemorate ‘Freedom Day’ with a Juneteenth celebration in Northern Colorado

Juneteenth, a federal holiday observed annually on June 19, is set for this upcoming Thursday. The holiday, also known as Freedom Day, commemorates the end of slavery across the U.S.

In Colorado, multiple cities and organizations host events to honor the day and share stories. Here’s a look at some you can participate in:

Boulder

Boulder is hosting two different events , one at the Mi Chantli Art & Movement Sanctuary. This is set for Thursday, June 19 and includes Black music and history with a keynote from Dr. Reiland Rabaka. The city says the event “aims to honor Black heritage, welcome diverse audiences into the space, and encourage learning, joy, and cultural appreciation.” This event runs from 4 to 9 p.m.

Prior to that, the city will hold a Juneteenth Flag raising ceremony at the Penfield Tate II Municipal Building at 3 p.m. on Monday, June 16. City and community leaders will share remarks along with live entertainment from Selasee and the FaFa Family. Plus, there will be free ice cream.

Jimena Peck / KUNC Austin Bimper, 6 years-old, has his face painted at the Community Celebration at Foothills Mall in Fort Collins in 2024.

Fort Collins

Fort Collins also has multiple events planned with celebrations starting on Friday, June 20. That includes a special event for teens, with the Teen Night Cultural Enrichment Center. It includes a game truck, karaoke and more. The event geared towards 12 to 17-year-olds at the culture center runs from 6 to 9 p.m.

Also on Friday is the kick-off for the Juneteenth concert at the Foothills Mall. Also running from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m., this event includes a feature film and performances by Jasmine Retland, DJ Kent Washington III and Blessings Bled Chimanga! Guests should bring blankets and lawn chairs.

The Foothills Mall celebration continues Saturday at 10:00 a.m. with multiple stages and includes live music, face painting, a harmonica workshop and more. That’s expected to wrap up by 9:30 p.m.

The event also includes a freedom bicycle ride on Saturday.

Denver

Denver’s Five Points Neighborhood hosts an annual Juneteenth event . This year, guests can find live music and more on Sunday, June 15. The all day event includes more than 100 vendors and a health market. There’s also a long list of musical acts and is headlined by rapper Juvenile.

The event kicks off with a parade at noon and music runs into the evening. It is free and open to the public, but there is an additional VIP option for those interested.

Longmont

Longmont is set to hold its 4th annual Juneteenth Community Celebration on Saturday, June 21. The event starts at 3:00 p.m. and runs for four hours at Roosevelt Park. Visitors will find a mix of food, live entertainment and special guests.

Greeley

University of Northern Colorado University of Northern Colorado students and staff dance the Electric Slide. Janine Weaver-Douglas, director of UNC's Marcus Garvey Cultural Center, says the Electric Slide is "a very popular dance at most Black family or cultural gatherings."